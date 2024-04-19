69 Candidates File Nominations for 17 Lok Sabha Seats

HYDERABAD: At least 69 nominations were filed by the candidates of different political parties and independents for contesting at all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday. In Secunderabad, the BJP Telangana unit chief and Union minister Kishan Reddy filed four sets of nominations.

Atharam Suguna from the Congress, filed her nomination in Adilabad, Eswar Koppula, BRS, filed his nomination in Peddapalli, Vamsi Krishna Gaddam, Congress, in Pedapalli, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP, Karimnagar.In Nizamabad, Bajireddy Goverdhan Reddy, BRS, Dharmapuri Arvind, BJP filed their nominations. In Secunderabad, G Kishan Reddy, BJP and T Padma Rao Goud, BRS, have filed their nominations. In HYderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi filed nomination from MIM party.In Chevella, BRS candidate Kasani Gyaneswar filed his nominations. In Mahbubnagar, Manne Srinivas Reddy, BRS, and Challa Vamshichand Reddy from Congress, filed their nominations. In Nagarkurnool, R.S. Praveen Kumar filed his nomination from the BRS.In Bhongir, Boora Narsaiah from the BJP and Mahamad Jahangir from the CPM have filed their nominations. In Khammam, BJP candidate Tandra Vinod Rao filed his nomination.



Dharmapuri Arvind, BJP, Nizamabad: Rs 133 crore properties, wife Priyanka Rs 12 crore. Combined liabilities around Rs 30.5 crore. Rs 16 crore unsecured loans from relatives and friends. 22 cases. In 2019, Arvind declared Rs 100 crore properties, liabilities of Rs 33 crore

G. Kishan Reddy, BJP, Secunderabad: Rs 69 lakh properties, wife Rs 7.93 worth assets and Rs 1.63 crore liabilities. Diploma in tool design from Balanagar. No cases. In 2019, Rs 68 lakh properties.

Asaduddin Owaisi, MIM, Hyderabad: Rs 25 crore assets, NP .22 pistol and NP bore 30-60 rifle, each worth Rs 1 lakh; wife Farheen has assets worth Rs 8 crore. Bar-At-Law, LLB, Lincoln’s Inn. Faces four cases. In 2019, Owaisi declared Rs 22 crore worth properties.



Dr Boora Narsiah Goud, BJP, Bhongir: Rs 50 crore, wife B. Anitha possessed properties worth Rs 20 crore. In 2019, he declared Rs 34 crore worth properties.

T. Padma Goud, BRS, Secunderabad: Assets Rs 2.69 crore, wife T. Swaroopa’s movable and immovable assets at about Rs 1.5 crore. In 2018, he declared Rs 2.17 crore movable assets and wife movable and immovable assets worth about Rs 78.5 lakh.

Bajireddy Govardhan, BRS: Rs 3.85 crore assets, his spouse about Rs 49 lakh.