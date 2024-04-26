6,366 Cases Registered for MCC Violations Across State

HYDERABAD: Police have registered 6,366 cases of violation of model code of conduct (MCC) guidelines across the state, including transporting liquor, since March 16 time it came into force for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections. Of them, 5,968 cases were related to the excise wing, 104 related to drugs, 274 IPC and 24 cases under the Representation of People's Act.

Based on a video surveillance team's complaint, Adilabad police registered cases under Representation of People's Act against Adilabad’s BJP candidate G. Nagesh, for making an objectionable speech at a public meeting.

Medak police registered cases against BJP mandal leader Bekonda Ramulu Netha, Papannapet for distributing calendars which had pictures of Lord Rama, party candidate M. Raghunandan Rao and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

March 28: Maheshwaram police book Anku Surender and E. Lalaiah of BRS for transporting Rs 10 lakh cash.April 22: Siddipet One Town book BRS leaders for distributing carry bags bearing pictures of K. Chandrashekar Rao, K.T. Rama Rao and Medak candidate P. Venkatram Reddy.April 13: Medak Town police registered cases against BJP leaders for distributing calendars having pictures of Ayodhya temple and Lord Rama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Medak BJP candidate M. Ragunandan Rao.April 17: Afzalgunj police book BJP MLA T. Raja Singh and others for taking out a rally without prior permission.