59 Nominations Filed for Kurnool and Nandyal

Kurnool: A total of 59 nominations were filed in Kurnool and Nandyal districts for both parliamentary and assembly segments on Monday. For the Lok Sabha constituency of Kurnool, five candidates filed nominations, and 29 candidates filed nominations for various assembly segments. In Nandyal, six candidates filed nominations for the LS segment and 19 for various assembly segments.

Telugu Desam candidate B. Nagaraju, Congress candidate G. Rampullaiah Yadav, and three others filed their nominations for the Kurnool LS segment. In Nandyal, Telugu Desam candidate Dr Byreddy Shabari, Congress candidate Sindhu, and four independents filed their nominations.

Six candidates filed nominations for the Kurnool assembly segment; three candidates from Panyam, including YSRC candidate Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and CPM candidate Ghouse Desai; six candidates from Pathikonda, including YSRC candidate K. Sridevi; five candidates from Kodumur, including Congress candidate P. Murali Krishna; Butta Renuka from the YSRC, TD candidates Dr B. Jayanageswara Reddy and B. Nitya Devi, and K. Raghavendra from BSP filed their nominations in Yemmiganur.

Further, three candidates filed their nominations in Mantralayam, including Y. Bala Nagi Reddy from the YSRC, N. Raghavendra Reddy from Telugu Desam, and Y. Sai Prasad Reddy from the YSRC for Adoni, and B. Veerabhadra Gowd and B. Giri Mallesh Gowd filed nominations from the Telugu Desam for Alur.

In Nandyal, Bhuma Akhila Priya from Telugu Desam, and two others filed their nominations for the Allagadda assembly segment. B. Rajasekhar Reddy from Telugu Desam and three others filed for Srisailam, YSRC candidate Dara Sudhir, G. Jayasurya from Telugu Desam, B. Jayaraju from TD, and an independent filed their nominations for the Nandikotkur assembly segment.

N. Md. Farooq and Y. Lakshmi Narasamma from the Telugu Desam filed for the Nandyal city constituency, three independents for Banaganapalle, and three candidates from Dhone, including Buggana Rajendranath from the YSRC, proposer of Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash from Telugu Desam, and an independent, filed their nominations.