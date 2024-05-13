48 poll staff stay away from elections, police book cases

Nalgonda: Following a complaint from assistant returning officer B. Sriramulu, the Devarakonda police on Sunday filed a case against 48 polling officers and assistant polling officers under Section 134 of the Representation of People Act for not reporting to duty at the Government Junior College at Khammam.

Police superintendent Chandana Deepthi said that there was no truth in the viral news saying criminal cases were filed against the absent staff.

Employees, who were kept stand-by, were allocated to the polling stations where the staff was absent.