Nation, Politics

Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on Jan 5

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 31, 2022, 9:20 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2022, 10:28 am IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on January 5. (PTI file image)
Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on January 5, a party leader said.

The eight-day yatra will commence from North Tripura district's Dharmanagar, he said.

Assembly elections are due in the state early next year.

Shah will also take part in a rally at Sabroom in South Tripura district on January 5, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Friday.

The 'Rath Yatra' has been termed as 'Jana Viswas Yatra' by the ruling party.

BJP president J P Nadda will participate in the programme on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12.

"During the 'Jana Viswas Yatra', the party expects to connect with around 10 lakh people as it will cover all the 60 assembly segments of the state. There will be 200 rallies and over 100 processions to highlight the central and state governments' welfare activities," Bhattacharjee said.

At least 10 Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and central leaders are expected to join the yatra, he said.

State Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury described the yatra as one of the biggest political programmes of the BJP ahead of next year's assembly elections, and said the saffron camp has "already geared up to make the event a big success".

Tags: bjp rath yatra, amit shah, jp nadda, jan viswas yatra bjp, tripura information and cultural affairs (ica) minister sushanta chowdhury
Location: India, Tripura


