Nadda to add some early muscle to BJP prep for elections in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda will add some early muscle to the party’s preparations for the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana by joining the party’s polling booth-level workers for online interaction in the first week of January.

A virtual meeting of booth committee members with Nadda will be held on January 7 during which Nadda is expected to provide direction and have some conversations with the party workers at the ground level. This outreach by the BJP president is part of a series of activities the party is taking up in the New Year as it prepares itself, and its cadres for the elections towards the end of 2023 in the state.

“An opportunity to interact with our party president directly will give a big morale boost to our ground level workers,” a senior party leader said on Saturday.

The party had announced that it will hold 10,000 village meetings, continue with its ‘Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ two-wheeler rallies, Assembly constituency and district level meetings between January and March to be followed by a large public meeting, likely in Hyderabad, where it will release a charge sheet on the BRS government in Telangana.

Among one of the early activities is the time to be spent by party leaders appointed as ‘Palaks’, who will coordinate with those at different levels in the party in each Assembly constituency. Some of these Palaks, including party’s official spokesperson N.V. Subhash appointed as the Palak for Malkajgiri constituencies, are already in their designated constituencies holding meetings.