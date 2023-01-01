  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 31 Dec 2022 Nadda to add some ea ...
Nation, Politics

Nadda to add some early muscle to BJP prep for elections in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 1, 2023, 12:17 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2023, 9:43 am IST
A virtual meeting of booth committee members with Nadda will be held on January 7 during which Nadda is expected to provide direction and have some conversations with the party workers at the ground level. This outreach by the BJP president is part of a series of activities the party is taking up in the New Year as it prepares itself, and its cadres for the elections towards the end of 2023 in the state. (File Photo: DC)
 A virtual meeting of booth committee members with Nadda will be held on January 7 during which Nadda is expected to provide direction and have some conversations with the party workers at the ground level. This outreach by the BJP president is part of a series of activities the party is taking up in the New Year as it prepares itself, and its cadres for the elections towards the end of 2023 in the state. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda will add some early muscle to the party’s preparations for the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana by joining the party’s polling booth-level workers for online interaction in the first week of January.

A virtual meeting of booth committee members with Nadda will be held on January 7 during which Nadda is expected to provide direction and have some conversations with the party workers at the ground level. This outreach by the BJP president is part of a series of activities the party is taking up in the New Year as it prepares itself, and its cadres for the elections towards the end of 2023 in the state.

“An opportunity to interact with our party president directly will give a big morale boost to our ground level workers,” a senior party leader said on Saturday.

The party had announced that it will hold 10,000 village meetings, continue with its ‘Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ two-wheeler rallies, Assembly constituency and district level meetings between January and March to be followed by a large public meeting, likely in Hyderabad, where it will release a charge sheet on the BRS government in Telangana.

Among one of the early activities is the time to be spent by party leaders appointed as ‘Palaks’, who will coordinate with those at different levels in the party in each Assembly constituency. Some of these Palaks, including party’s official spokesperson N.V. Subhash appointed as the Palak for Malkajgiri constituencies, are already in their designated constituencies holding meetings.

...
Tags: bjp president j.p. nadda, telangana news, bharatiya janata party (bjp), bjp party workers, 2023 elections, assembly constituency, hyderabad news, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), bjp state official spokesperson n.v. subhash, brs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 01 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Senior Division NCC Air Wing cadets completed the training camp conducted at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad. (Photo by arrangement)

Air Force Academy hosts NCC cadets

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

AP High Court seeks Rushikonda report

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various projects of ITBP and BPR&D, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Under watch of ITBP, no one can encroach into India: Amit Shah

Telangana High Court (DC)

36 advocates of Telangana HC designated as seniors



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP, gung ho on prospects, to focus on beefing up party in Telangana

The committees decided to give a break to the padayatra of its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP raises its target of win in 'difficult' Lok Sabha seats to 160 from 144

While the BJP meeting in Bihar is expected to focus on 90 seats, the remainder 70 seats will be on the agenda at the Hyderabad exercise. (Representational Image: ANI)

Siddaramaiah slams Shah as 'political trader' who takes in corrupt people into BJP

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah: BJP will go it alone in Karnataka Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others during BJP's Booth Sammelan, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

KCR's 'Mission 100' begins; 60 LS seats identified

CM KCR was scheduled to leave for the national capital shortly after Christmas to focus on national politics and the BRS expansion plans in other states. However, his Delhi trip was postponed due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Telangana for a southern sojourn from December 26 to 30. The CM has decided to see off the President at Rashtrapati Nilayam. ( File Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->