Senior IAS officer A ...
Nation, Politics

Senior IAS officer Adityanath Das assumed charge as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 1, 2021, 4:53 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2021, 4:53 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy aimed to complete the Polavaram irrigation project and he would strive to achieve it in time: Das
VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer Adityanath Das assumed charge as Chief Secretary of the government of Andhra Pradesh here on Thursday. He took charge from his predecessor Nilam Sawhney on Thursday, in the Secretariat. Talking to the media, Das said that Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy aimed to complete the Polavaram irrigation project and he would strive to achieve it in time. He said he would belp the state overcome all hurdles.

Das said that he would work by coordinating with all government departments. He thanked the Chief Minister for appointing him Chief Secretary. Principal secretary, general administration, Pravin Prakash, secretary, general administration, Sasibhushan Kumar, R&B chief secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, revenue chief secretary S.S. Rawat and other officials congratulated Das and priests blessed him on the occasion.

 

Later a farewell meeting was held in the honour of Nilam Sawhney in the Secretariat. Addressing the gathering, Das said she had worked relentlessly through the Coronavirus pandemic. Sawhney said that she started her career as a sub-collector at Takkali in AP 36 years ago, worked in various designations and was happy to retire as Chief Secretary. She said that she and her family had treated AP as their home state and thanked the Chief Minister for his cooperation.

Tags: adityanath das, chief secretary, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


