Nation Politics 31 Dec 2019 Mid Manair Dam is a ...
Nation, Politics

Mid Manair Dam is a dream come true: K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Dec 31, 2019, 2:31 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2019, 2:31 am IST
Mid Manair Dam will help farmers for 2 crops.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with his family offers the Jala Harathi at Thungalapalli bridge at MMD in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with his family offers the Jala Harathi at Thungalapalli bridge at MMD in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

Karimnagar: “My dream has come true on seeing the Mid Manair reservoir filled to its full capacity of 25 tmc ft with Godavari water supplied through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS),” Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told media persons on Monday.

He said performing puja standing at Mid Manair Dam after completion of the project has given him immense pleasure and happiness. “With completion of the 9th package, we will now be able to get around 50 to 60 tmc ft of water without depending on Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP),” he remarked.

 

The immediate benefit is that farmers will be able to cultivate two crops without depending on SRSP. With 50 tmc ft of water in Mid Manair and Lower Manair dams, along with 60 tmc ft of water in barrages under KLIS project, we will now be able to store total 110 tmc ft of water, Mr Rao underlined.

Addressing a press conference later, he said, “In the past, farmers used to look at clouds for rains before starting their agriculture operations. That time has now gone in Telangana. There will be no famine in Waran-gal, Khammam, Karim-nagar, Nizamabad and Nirmal districts. We had to suffer till now due to intense discrimination by the then rulers.”

Mr Rao recalled that at the Simha Garjana meeting of 2001, he had said that once Telan-gana is formed, its districts would become much better than the delta regions of West and East Godavari districts. In those days, farmers had to face famines. People of Karimnagar district even migrated to Dubai and Gulf countries for livelihood.

“But now, with Lakshmi, Saraswati and Parvati barrages, Godavari River water will be available for 365 days along a distance of 145 km. Even the groundwater levels have increased,” the Chief Minister stated.

He asserted that no party other than the TRS has the commitment to develop the state. The Congress and the BJP do not have complete knowledge of the available water resources or the geography of Telangana, he maintained.

Mr Rao said Manair is the longest river flowing in Karimnagar district over a distance of 185 km. The old Kakatiya canal in the district covers about 200 km while the flood canal runs for 160 km. Construction of about 29 check dams over Manair and 10 over Mulawagu will be completed by June, he said.

...
Tags: mid manair dam, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal asks agitators to cooperate

Mamata Banerjee

‘Isolate’ BJP, appeals Mamata Banerjee

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: AP)

No place for revenge, Priyanka Gandhi tells Yogi Adityanath

G Kishan Reddy (Photo: File)

G Kishan Reddy announces schedule for 2021 Census



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

A lawyer, poet & now a mantri: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray after his oath taking ceremony as minister in Mumbai on Monday.

UP govt took steps during anti-CAA protests which caused anarchy: Priyanka

'We have submitted a letter to the Governor. The letter is a complete documentation of chaos in the state caused by Uttar Pradesh government, administration, and police,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata urges political parties, civil society to isolate BJP

Banerjee said she will not allow updation of National Population Register (NPR), which has already been stayed by her government. (Photo: File)

Congress' hits out at UP police for 'manhandling' Priyanka Gandhi

Congress later demanded action against the cop for her 'physical violence' and dismissal of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Screengrab)

Hemant Soren, father's second choice as heir, becomes Jharkhand CM again

With support from his allies - the Congress and the RJD - Soren, who had been the face of the coalition, stormed to power, as his party alone won 30 Assembly seats, its highest tally ever. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham