Nation Politics 31 Dec 2019 K Laxman asks people ...
Nation, Politics

K Laxman asks people to back #isupportcaa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Dec 31, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2019, 1:51 am IST
They are now showing fake love towards Muslims: K Laxman.
Dr K. Laxman
 Dr K. Laxman

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Dr K. Laxman gave a call to all “nationalists citizens” who support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to show their strength by posting selfies while holding a placard carrying the hashtag #ISupportCAA.

Addressing a public meeting in support of the CAA on Monday at Dharna Chowk, Dr Laxman said that after coming to power for a second consecutive term, the BJP government was making historic decisions like the abrogation of Article 370, outlawing triple talaq and finding solutions to contentious and long-term issues.

 

Opposition parties cannot accept this and are misleading people by making false allegations, he said.

He said that the TRS and the MIM were “one and the same”. The TRS was running the government taking orders from Darussalam (MIM headquarters), he said.

Nama Nageswara Rao, floor leader of TRS in Lok Sabha, had opposed the CAA without having any knowledge about it, Dr Laxman said. The TRS leader, who was asking for inclusion of Muslims in the CAA, “should give clarity about which Mus-lims they want to include, Pakistani Muslims or Bangladeshi Muslims,” he said.

Citing the example of how MIM behaved with the iconoclastic writer Taslima Nasreen, he said, “If the Majlis is fond of refugees from Bangladesh, why did the party MLAs beat up Taslima Nasreen in Hyderabad? Why TMC chief Mamata Banerjee refuse her asylum in West Bengal.”

“They are now showing fake love towards Muslims. They think that whoever supports MIM are only Muslims. But for us there is no difference between Muslims and others. Everyone is equal before the law,” Dr Laxman declared.

“Telangana people showed their respect for the nation and gave a befitting reply by defecting from the TRS in Northern Telangana in protest against the Chief Minister’s derogatory remarks against Hindus, ‘Ee Hindu gallu, bondhu gallu’ during an election rally in Karimnagar,”  Dr Laxman said. He appealed to all people who support the CAA to post their selfies holding a placard, or take a photo of themselves at the meeting and upload a picture, with the hashtag of #ISupportCAA.

...
Tags: dr k. laxman, article 370, citizenship amendment act, dharna chowk
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

K.T. Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao wins over social media hands-down

One of the posters that was made available via the Google Drive as well as on Namo app. However, several other posters in hindi were made available to make sure it trends on Twitter

BJP’s pro-CAA surge ‘scripted’

Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Ajit Pawar join Maharashtra Cabinet

G Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy dares Rahul Gandhi for debate on CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP govt took steps during anti-CAA protests which caused anarchy: Priyanka

'We have submitted a letter to the Governor. The letter is a complete documentation of chaos in the state caused by Uttar Pradesh government, administration, and police,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata urges political parties, civil society to isolate BJP

Banerjee said she will not allow updation of National Population Register (NPR), which has already been stayed by her government. (Photo: File)

Congress' hits out at UP police for 'manhandling' Priyanka Gandhi

Congress later demanded action against the cop for her 'physical violence' and dismissal of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Screengrab)

Hemant Soren, father's second choice as heir, becomes Jharkhand CM again

With support from his allies - the Congress and the RJD - Soren, who had been the face of the coalition, stormed to power, as his party alone won 30 Assembly seats, its highest tally ever. (Photo: File)

Govt determined to take care of families of central security forces personnel: Shah

Shah said the government is working to ensure that every paramilitary personnel gets to spend at least 100 days with their family. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham