K Laxman asks people to back #isupportcaa

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Dr K. Laxman gave a call to all “nationalists citizens” who support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to show their strength by posting selfies while holding a placard carrying the hashtag #ISupportCAA.

Addressing a public meeting in support of the CAA on Monday at Dharna Chowk, Dr Laxman said that after coming to power for a second consecutive term, the BJP government was making historic decisions like the abrogation of Article 370, outlawing triple talaq and finding solutions to contentious and long-term issues.

Opposition parties cannot accept this and are misleading people by making false allegations, he said.

He said that the TRS and the MIM were “one and the same”. The TRS was running the government taking orders from Darussalam (MIM headquarters), he said.

Nama Nageswara Rao, floor leader of TRS in Lok Sabha, had opposed the CAA without having any knowledge about it, Dr Laxman said. The TRS leader, who was asking for inclusion of Muslims in the CAA, “should give clarity about which Mus-lims they want to include, Pakistani Muslims or Bangladeshi Muslims,” he said.

Citing the example of how MIM behaved with the iconoclastic writer Taslima Nasreen, he said, “If the Majlis is fond of refugees from Bangladesh, why did the party MLAs beat up Taslima Nasreen in Hyderabad? Why TMC chief Mamata Banerjee refuse her asylum in West Bengal.”

“They are now showing fake love towards Muslims. They think that whoever supports MIM are only Muslims. But for us there is no difference between Muslims and others. Everyone is equal before the law,” Dr Laxman declared.

“Telangana people showed their respect for the nation and gave a befitting reply by defecting from the TRS in Northern Telangana in protest against the Chief Minister’s derogatory remarks against Hindus, ‘Ee Hindu gallu, bondhu gallu’ during an election rally in Karimnagar,” Dr Laxman said. He appealed to all people who support the CAA to post their selfies holding a placard, or take a photo of themselves at the meeting and upload a picture, with the hashtag of #ISupportCAA.