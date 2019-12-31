G Kishan Reddy dares Rahul Gandhi for debate on CAA

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to have a discussion with any ordinary BJP worker regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Mr Reddy said that the Congress leader did not know anything about the CAA and was deliberately misleading people for political gain.

He was addressing a public meeting at Dharna Chowk, near Indira Park, organised by the BJP to drum up support for the CAA. Mr Reddy said that the Centre would implement the Act, no matter what.

“Time and again, the BJP has proved that it will stand for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The CAA is not against any Indian national,” he said.

“There is no difference between the Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM). They are all one and the same. They are trying to propagate a false agenda and instigate violence.

He said that Opposition parties must understand the difference between refugees and infiltrators. “After partition, both India and Pakistan had agreed to look after their minorities without any discrimination, but Pakistan failed to do so. Because of this, the minorities are facing atrocities like forceful conversions, rape and murder in Islamic countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” the minister said. “On humanitarian grounds, we would like to help refugees.”

The minister made it clear that the CAA will be implemented at any cost, notwithstanding the “false propaganda” by the Opposition parties, particularly the Congress and the Majlis. Comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to Lord Krishna and Arjuna, he said, “Many intellectuals aligned to Opposition parties are carrying out false propaganda over the CAA to malign the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. It won’t affect them.”

He alleged that there were forces provoking the people and creating fear among the Muslims by spreading lies that they will be sent to Pakistan and Bangladesh. He claimed that even some places of worship were being used for this propaganda.

He said public and private property had been damaged during the protests in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, and about 270 Uttar Pradesh policemen were injured during the violence, with 57 of them receiving bullet injuries.

“Why are Rahul Gandhi and other leaders not condemning violence during protests? Why are they silent on this?” he asked.

Mr Reddy also warned that the Modi government would not be a mute spectator to public property being vandalised. “We will identify each and every one and we will foreclosure their property to compensate for the damage,” he said.