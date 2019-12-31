Nation Politics 31 Dec 2019 G Kishan Reddy dares ...
Nation, Politics

G Kishan Reddy dares Rahul Gandhi for debate on CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Dec 31, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2019, 1:47 am IST
He said that Opposition parties must understand the difference between refugees and infiltrators.
G Kishan Reddy
 G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to have a discussion with any ordinary BJP worker regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Mr Reddy said that the Congress leader did not know anything about the CAA and was deliberately misleading people for political gain.

He was addressing a public meeting at Dharna Chowk, near Indira Park, organised by the BJP to drum up support for the CAA. Mr Reddy said that the Centre would implement the Act, no matter what.

 

“Time and again, the BJP has proved that it will stand for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The CAA is not against any Indian national,” he said.

“There is no difference between the Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM). They are all one and the same. They are trying to propagate a false agenda and instigate violence.

He said that Opposition parties must understand the difference between refugees and infiltrators. “After partition, both India and Pakistan had agreed to look after their minorities without any discrimination, but Pakistan failed to do so. Because of this, the minorities are facing atrocities like forceful conversions, rape and murder in Islamic countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” the minister said. “On humanitarian grounds, we would like to help refugees.”

The minister made it clear that the CAA will be implemented at any cost, notwithstanding the “false propaganda” by the Opposition parties, particularly the Congress and the Majlis. Comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to Lord Krishna and Arjuna, he said, “Many intellectuals aligned to Opposition parties are carrying out false propaganda over the CAA to malign the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. It won’t affect them.”

He alleged that there were forces provoking the people and creating fear among the Muslims by spreading lies that they will be sent to Pakistan and Bangladesh. He claimed that even some places of worship were being used for this propaganda.

He said public and private property had been damaged during the protests in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, and about 270 Uttar Pradesh policemen were injured during the violence, with 57 of them receiving bullet injuries.

“Why are Rahul Gandhi and other leaders not condemning violence during protests? Why are they silent on this?” he asked.

Mr Reddy also warned that the Modi government would not be a mute spectator to public property being vandalised. “We will identify each and every one and we will foreclosure their property to compensate for the damage,” he said.

...
Tags: g. kishan reddy, citizenship amendment act, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

K.T. Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao wins over social media hands-down

One of the posters that was made available via the Google Drive as well as on Namo app. However, several other posters in hindi were made available to make sure it trends on Twitter

BJP’s pro-CAA surge ‘scripted’

Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Ajit Pawar join Maharashtra Cabinet

Dr K. Laxman

K Laxman asks people to back #isupportcaa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP govt took steps during anti-CAA protests which caused anarchy: Priyanka

'We have submitted a letter to the Governor. The letter is a complete documentation of chaos in the state caused by Uttar Pradesh government, administration, and police,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata urges political parties, civil society to isolate BJP

Banerjee said she will not allow updation of National Population Register (NPR), which has already been stayed by her government. (Photo: File)

Congress' hits out at UP police for 'manhandling' Priyanka Gandhi

Congress later demanded action against the cop for her 'physical violence' and dismissal of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Screengrab)

Hemant Soren, father's second choice as heir, becomes Jharkhand CM again

With support from his allies - the Congress and the RJD - Soren, who had been the face of the coalition, stormed to power, as his party alone won 30 Assembly seats, its highest tally ever. (Photo: File)

Govt determined to take care of families of central security forces personnel: Shah

Shah said the government is working to ensure that every paramilitary personnel gets to spend at least 100 days with their family. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham