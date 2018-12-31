search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

‘Sonia, Rahul never obstructed any defence deals’: AK Antony

ANI
Published Dec 31, 2018, 4:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 4:58 pm IST
Echoing similar sentiments, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal added that Congress party does not trust any investigating agency now.
‘I would like to say categorically that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in deals and procurement. AgustaWestland was selected after the evaluation was done by a team of officials,’ said former Defence Minister AK Antony. (Photo: PTI)
 ‘I would like to say categorically that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in deals and procurement. AgustaWestland was selected after the evaluation was done by a team of officials,’ said former Defence Minister AK Antony. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Defending UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Defence Minister AK Antony on Monday said that the duo did never interfere in defence deals during the UPA regime.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Antony who was India's Defence Minister from 2006 to 2014, when AgustaWestland deal was signed, said: "It was during my tenure as the Defence Minister, the procurement of AgustaWestland took place."

 

"I would like to say categorically that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in deals and procurement. AgustaWestland was selected after the evaluation was done by a team of officials," added the former Defence Minister.

He said that the UPA government ordered a CBI probe after the Italian government raised concerns that there was corruption in the deal.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government's track record with regard to deals and corruption charges, Antony said that when media reports talked about corruption in any deal, an inquiry was initiated.

"We took the decision to blacklist five to six powerful companies, including one American, Russian and Singapore's company. That was our track record, but what is the track record of the present government," he questioned.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that the Special Public Prosecutor in the case is working as per the instruction of Prime Minister Modi, adding that the Congress party does not trust any investigating agency now.

"It's shocking! How can a public prosecutor who is representing both ED and CBI come to court and play politics? He is doing as he is instructed by the Prime Minister. We do not have any faith in any agency now," he said.

Sibal's remarks came days after Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh told a Delhi court that the alleged AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel named a 'Mrs Gandhi,' apparently referring to UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi, during the interrogation by the ED.

"He has also spoken about 'the son of the Italian lady' and how he is going to become the 'next prime minister of the country'," Singh had told the court on Saturday.

Michel was arrested on December 5 over his alleged involvement in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, following his extradition from the UAE. He is currently in the ED custody.

The helicopter deal finalised during the previous government headed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh got mired in the allegations of kickbacks.

According to the ED charge sheet, Michel had received kickbacks to the tune of 30 million Euros from AgustaWestland for the deal involving the purchase of 12 VIP helicopters. The deal, signed in 2007, was scrapped in 2013 following the bribery allegation.

...
Tags: agustawestland, christian michel, defence deals, ak antony, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

15 such gadgets and technologies that are either ready or are in their prototypes and will soon make its way into the consumer market or put to use on the military front.
 

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

ZTE’s Nubia, Vivo, and Xiaomi are others who are in the 10GB RAM smartphone race.
 

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

Josh Hillard, who lives in Ohio, claimed that he felt his iPhone turning hot in his pants, which he kept in his back pocket. A while later, he witnessed thick smoke coming out from the phone. At the time of the incident, he was on a lunch break in a break room with a colleague. And when he noticed the smoke, he ran outside, took his pants off and another company colleague used a fire extinguisher to put out the flame. (Photo: Josh Hillard / iDrop News)
 

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

However, the trade-off was a good deal after all. Wang learned that his surgery was not a successful one and has now ended up placing him in bed for the rest of his life. (Photo: Orientaldaily)
 

Top 10 most popular cars under Rs 10 lakh that went on sale in 2018

Here’s a list of top ten most popular cars in terms of sales numbers priced under Rs 10 lakh that were launched in India this year.
 

Top flagship smartphones from 2018

From the iPhone XS to the Vivo NEX; the top smartphones launched this year!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Siddaramaiah hits out at Modi on loan waiver scheme, calls him 'anti-farmer'

‘I had twice led delegations (to PM Modi) as a chief minister, he did not agree to waive a single rupee.’ said Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)

‘Regional parties have no national perspective’: Khuntia

‘All regional parties are formed only to protect regional interests; basically all regional parties are created without having a national perspective, or national strategy,’ AICC in-charge of the party affairs in Telangana, R C Khuntia said. (Photo: Twitter | @rckhuntiainc)

CM Gehlot approves amendments in Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010

The minimum age limit for general category in Rajasthan judicial service has been reduced from 23 to 21 years and maximum age limit is increased from 35 to 40 years. (Photo: ANI)

‘Murder them, we'll take care of it’: Purvanchal University VC tells students

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has sought Purvanchal VC Raja Ram Yadav’s response over his controversial remark. (Photo: ANI)

‘Who killed probe?’ Jaitley slams Rahul over remark on Sohrabuddin verdict

Arun Jaitley said, 'It would have been more appropriate if he had asked the right question, namely who killed Sohrabuddin case investigation, he would have got the right answer.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham