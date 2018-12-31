search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

‘Murder them, we'll take care of it’: Purvanchal University VC tells students

PTI
Published Dec 31, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
‘…don't come to me crying. If you get into a fight with someone, beat up that person. If possible, kill him,’ Raja Ram Yadav said.
UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has sought Purvanchal VC Raja Ram Yadav’s response over his controversial remark. (Photo: ANI)
 UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has sought Purvanchal VC Raja Ram Yadav’s response over his controversial remark. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: The vice-chancellor of the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh has landed in a controversy after a video purportedly showing him telling students to kill their opponent if they get into a fight went viral, prompting the state government to ask him to present his side of the story.

In the video that has gone viral on the social media, Raja Ram Yadav, the VC, is purportedly seen telling students to kill their opponent if they get into a fight.

 

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio, told PTI, "I have asked the vice-chancellor to give his version of the story."

In the video clip, the VC is purportedly seen telling students: "Agar aap Purvanchal University ke chhatra ho to rote huye mere paas kabhi mat aana. Ek baat bata deta hoon, agar kisi se jhagda ho jaaye to uski pitai karke aana aur tumhara bas chale to uska murder karke aana, uske baad hum dekh lenge (If you are a Purvanchal University student, don't come to me crying. If you get into a fight with someone, beat up that person. If possible, kill him. I will take care of things after that)."

Asked about his remarks, the VC said, "The lecture, which I had delivered at a college in Ghazipur, was presented out of context. I meant to say that students should shed disappointment and sadness and become brave and self-reliant."

Reacting to the incident, state minister and spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh government Siddharth Nath Singh said, "It was wrong. He (Yadav) cannot make such comments. He should teach students about peace.... A VC of such a mentality has no right to stay in his position. I hope the deputy CM will take appropriate action."

National Conference (NC) vice-president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has also reacted to the incident. "Get in to a fight, commit a murder as a result and this university VC will take care of things. This is what passes for an education in some places these days. Not surprisingly the audience even applauds his assertion," Abdullah said on Twitter on Sunday, besides posting the video clip of the purported incident on the microblogging website.

...
Tags: murder, education, college students, stone pelting, ghazipur
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

ZTE’s Nubia, Vivo, and Xiaomi are others who are in the 10GB RAM smartphone race.
 

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

Josh Hillard, who lives in Ohio, claimed that he felt his iPhone turning hot in his pants, which he kept in his back pocket. A while later, he witnessed thick smoke coming out from the phone. At the time of the incident, he was on a lunch break in a break room with a colleague. And when he noticed the smoke, he ran outside, took his pants off and another company colleague used a fire extinguisher to put out the flame. (Photo: Josh Hillard / iDrop News)
 

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

However, the trade-off was a good deal after all. Wang learned that his surgery was not a successful one and has now ended up placing him in bed for the rest of his life. (Photo: Orientaldaily)
 

Top 10 most popular cars under Rs 10 lakh that went on sale in 2018

Here’s a list of top ten most popular cars in terms of sales numbers priced under Rs 10 lakh that were launched in India this year.
 

Top flagship smartphones from 2018

From the iPhone XS to the Vivo NEX; the top smartphones launched this year!
 

Watch: Heard of a temporary captain? Pant gives Tim Paine a taste of his own medicine

Pant was heard asking Mayank, who was standing at silly point, "We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?" (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Who killed probe?’ Jaitley slams Rahul over remark on Sohrabuddin verdict

Arun Jaitley said, 'It would have been more appropriate if he had asked the right question, namely who killed Sohrabuddin case investigation, he would have got the right answer.' (Photo: File)

Sonia being subjected to media trial through selective leaks: Ashwani Kumar

Kumar's remarks came a day after Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh told Delhi court that the alleged AgustaWestland middleman, Christian Michel named a ‘Mrs Gandhi’ during interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

‘He too must get something’: Tej Pratap gets support from his uncles

Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav accused Lalu Yadav of ignoring Tej Pratap Yadav when naming Tejashwi Yadav as his political successor. (Photo: File | PTI)

'I was also accidental prime minister': Deve Gowda amid row over film

ormer Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday said he too was an 'Accidental Prime Minister' amid a political row over the movie with the same title. (Photo: File)

Naqvi calls for educational empowerment of weaker sections

‘The government is successfully moving forward towards educational and social empowerment of all weaker and backward sections of the society, which will stop their political exploitation,’ said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham