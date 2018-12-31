search on deccanchronicle.com
KCR to review irrigation projects from Tuesday

Published Dec 31, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 12:58 am IST
The CM will hold review meetings on the irrigation projects at Pragathi Bhavan on January 3 or the next day.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake a phase-wise tour of irrigation projects from January 1 to review the work in progress at the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and the Sriramsagar project rejuvenation scheme.

Mr Rao will leave from Begumpet airport to Karimnagar on New Year Day after attending the swearing-in of Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and other judges of the Telangana High Court, to visit the barrages and pump houses at Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram that are coming up as part of the Kaleswaram project.

 

According to a statement from the CM’s office, a team of retired engineers led by retired chief engineer Shyam Prasad will visit pump houses of the three barrages on Monday evening and and brief the Chief Minister about the progress of work on the projects.  

The next day, the team will visit the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy and the Dindi projects to examine the progress of the work taken up. On January 2, the team will visit the Sitarama project and surrounding areas and reach Hyderabad the same day.

The Chief Minister will visit the Sriramsagar project and the pump house sites of Rajeshwa-rraopet and Rampur and return to Hyderabad on the same day.  The CM will hold review meetings on the irrigation projects at Pragathi Bhavan on January 3 or the next day.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, shyam prasad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




