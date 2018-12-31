search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Give all 16 LS seats to TRS for a better Telangana, says KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 31, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2018, 1:00 am IST
He said that if TRS wins all the Lok Sabha constituencies, it will help Telangana to get all the benefits from the Centre.
K.T. Rama Rao
Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday appealed to the people to elect TRS candidates in all the 16 parliamentary constituencies in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Kukatpally, he said that if TRS wins all the Lok Sabha constituencies, it will help Telangana to get all the benefits from the Centre and ensure more funds for Hyderabad.

 

Maintaining that the entire nation was looking at Telangana for its innovative welfare and development programme, Mr Rama Rao said that Odisha and Jharkhand were replicating the Rythu Bandhu scheme and even the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was planning to implement the scheme with small changes.

He said, “The vigorous campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP states and several Union ministers did not work out in Telangana. The people of Telangana have rejected the BJP. The BJP candidates lost their deposits in 103 seats.”

He said that in the 2019 elections, the BJP-led NDA will get about 150 seats and the Congress-led UPA would settle with 100 seats and the regional parties will play a key role in forming the government at the Centre after the elections.

He explained that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his welfare programmes, people’s blessings and the relentless work done by party activists had resulted in the victory of the TRS in the Assembly elections.

He assured, “I take the responsibility of assuring that all the promises made by our MLAs during the elections will be implemented in true spirit.”

Stating that there was always a lesson to be learnt even in victory and one should never let that go to one’s head, he asked the MLAs and party leaders to speak to the people who did not cast their vote for TRS and win their hearts by addressing their issues.

Emphasising the need for voter enrolment, the TRS working president appealed to the party leaders and MLAs to ensure 100 per cent enrolment in their respective areas.

Tags: k.t. rama rao, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




