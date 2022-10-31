  
Nation, Politics

YSRC chalks out strategy to woo Kapu community

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 31, 2022, 2:06 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2022, 2:06 pm IST
The ruling YSR Congress headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is chanting the “BC mantra” to ensure for it the wholesome support of backward communities (DC file image)
Vijayawada: The ruling YSR Congress headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is chanting the “BC mantra” to ensure for it the wholesome support of backward communities that form nearly 55 per cent of the electorate in Andhra Pradesh.

In specific, the ruling party is wooing Kapus amid speculation over a likely poll alliance between the opposition Telugu Desam and Jana Sena. YSRC's Kapu leaders including ministers and MLAs would hold a Kapus' meeting on Monday to chalk out a political strategy.

Notably, TD started a counter-campaign terming the chief minister as “BC Drohi” and pro-Reddy, which heated up the political scenario in state.

The chief minister gave top priority to BCs in the party and government in the name of Social Justice, but mainly aiming at strengthening the BC vote bank. He offered a majority of posts to them. High priority was given to BCs in the selection of ministers, mayors and chairmen of corporations and municipalities as also in nominated posts, MLC posts, Rajya Sabha MP posts etc. The CM also formed 56 corporations exclusively for the BCs.

In the long past, the majority of the posts in the party and government used to go to upper castes. The scenario was changed by TD founder NT Rama Rao, who gave priority to BCs in the party and in his government in 1983. TD continued the tradition of giving importance to BCs and the “yellow party” turned itself into a “BC party”, drawing huge support from the BC communities.

It was after the YSRC faced defeat in the 2014 elections with marginal votes that Jagan Mohan Reddy changed the party’s strategies and started wooing the BCs, who were mostly supporters of the TD. The party offered tickets to BCs in the 2019 election even in unreserved and general seats and passed a BC Declaration which ensured support of these communities to the YSRC. The party managed to have a landslide victory both in the assembly and LS polls. The YSRC got 151 MLAs out of the total 175.

There are 139 castes in the BC segment. The YSRC aims to reach out to them by conducting “friendly” meetings in all 26 districts. Ministers belonging to BCs, Botsa Satyanarayana, Ch Venugopal Krishna, Jogi Ramesh and others said the CM decided to conduct meetings in 26 districts to reaffirm the YSRC government’s commitment to the BCs. “Some 243 posts out of a total 484 in 137 corporations have been given by the YSRC to BCs and the Jagan-led government has set up 56 corporations specifically for BCs. The government also established the BC Commission on a permanent basis,” YSRC leaders point out.

Mindful of a game-plan, TD leaders including Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh started scathing attacks on the chief minister, terming him “BC Drohi” and alleging a ‘Reddy Raj’ in the YSRC party and government. The TD is hopeful of having an alliance with the JS and getting the support of Kapus in the next round of elections.

On YSRC’s part, sensing the swift political changes, state ministers, party legislators and leaders belonging to the Kapu community are organising a meeting today (Monday) at Rajahmundry to ensure Kapus’ support to the ruling party.

Tags: vijayawada news, ysrcp, bc leaders, bc drohi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


