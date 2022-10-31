Siddipet shaped state politics, Munugode should reshape national politics: CM

Hyderabad: Reminding voters about how the people of Siddipet had changed the course of state politics in 2001, when they elected him MLA after he founded the TRS with the sole purpose of achieving statehood, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that Munugode voters have the chance to reshape national politics by laying the foundation for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and put an end to the undemocratic and unethical politics of the BJP government at the Centre.

Appealing to voters to elect TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy with a resounding majority, the CM said only the people of Munugode had the “golden opportunity” to shift the direction of national politics and to start the triumphal march of the BRS.

Promising to launch development works in the Munugode constituency within 15 days of the TRS victory in the bypoll, he said, "I received representations from Munugode party leaders and people for setting up a 100-bed hospital and laying of roads. These are small wishes. I will sanction all such development works within 15 days after the TRS victory.”

The CM criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for imposing GST on handlooms and urged weavers to make sure that none of their votes in the byelection would go to the BJP. The CM also warned the voters that if they chose to support the BJP, meters would be installed for agricultural pumpsets. The BJP would ask domestic consumers to replace their electricity meters with fresh equipment which would cost `30,000 each.

According to Rao, there is no country in the world, except India, that has 50 per cent irrigable land and a conspiracy was being hatched to handover farmlands to corporates, though the nation has sufficient manpower and other resources.

While stating that the BJP government at the Centre had increased fuel prices, introduced power reforms to privatise the sector, causing hardship for common people and farmers, the CM said that he relied on “your support to fight the BJP government's anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies.”

“You are my army and my strength. If you elect BJP, nothing can be done. I urge all people to think twice before casting your vote. Vote for those who work for the welfare of the poor and farmers. The vote should be used as a weapon to ensure the nation’s prosperity and development, besides the good of the society,” he told the audience