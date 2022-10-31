Rajgopal gets EC notice over funds

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Sunday issued a showcause notice to the BJP’s Munugode bypoll candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy following alleged money transactions from his family-owned company purported to be done to induce voters. The ECI demanded the reply by 4 pm on October 31.

This follows a complaint lodged by the TRS that Sushee Infra and Mining Limited, owned by Rajgopal Reddy’s family, had transferred Rs 5.24 crore into the bank accounts of 23 persons in Munugode constituency in the past few days.

The TRS said in its complaint on Saturday that Sushee Infra had transferred the amount through its SBI account to 23 persons or companies located in the constituency on October 14, 18 and 29 for voter inducement by withdrawing cash from these transferee accounts.

The EC noted that if the cash transfers were done by Rajgopal Reddy or under his direction by his family-owned company as alleged, it was his duty to ensure that the funds were not used for voter inducement, as alleged, which was a corrupt practice.