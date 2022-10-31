  
Nation Politics 31 Oct 2022 MIM MLA's son f ...
Nation, Politics

MIM MLA's son files discharge plea in Jubilee Hills rape case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 31, 2022, 11:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2022, 11:11 pm IST
The accused, who are now on bail, appeared in court on Monday, and the case has been posted for the second week of November, according to sources. (Representational image)
 The accused, who are now on bail, appeared in court on Monday, and the case has been posted for the second week of November, according to sources. (Representational image)

HYDERABAD: An MIM MLA’s son, who is one of six accused in the gangrape of a minor at Jubilee Hills in May, has filed a discharge petition in the special court for Posco cases, claiming innocence. Other minors charged in the case filed appeals against the Juvenile Justice Board's decision to try them as adults.

The accused, who are now on bail, appeared in court on Monday, and the case has been posted for the second week of November, according to sources.

The Jubilee Hills police had filed a chargesheet in the case in July. The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) ruled in September of this year that the four minors charged in the case would be tried as adults. The Board, however, granted relief to the MLA's son, stating that he will be tried as a juvenile.

The accused — Saduddin Malik and five other minors, including the MLA's son — filed a response to the charges filed by the police. The four minors also responded to the JJB's order. Saduddin and four minors have been charged with rape, while the MLA's son has been charged with sexually abusing the 17-year-old victim, whom they kidnapped in a Jubilee Hills pub and raped in an Innova under the guise of dropping her home.

...
Tags: jubilee hills rape case, hyderabad crime news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Jubilee Hills gang-rape: Accused juvenile being sent abroad
Jubilee Hills gangrape: Potency test on accused positive
Two Jubilee Hills gang rapists are majors: BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao

Latest From Nation

T Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Hyderabad. (Photo: Facebook/T Raja Singh)

TS misusing PD Act, even after SC strictures: Raja Singh’s counsel

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay leads a bike rally in Munugode bypoll (Image: DC)

Sanjay's bike rally criss-crosses Munugode ahead of bypoll

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy (Image: DC)

Taxmen raid Jagadish Reddy's PA's house

The accused, 19-year-old S. Ajay, the boy's neighbour, took Raza Khan to his home with the intent of extorting ransom from his parents. (Representational Image)

Vikarabad: 9-year-old kidnapped boy murdered, his body dumped in a suit case



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Connect with Sardar Patel first, Modi tells Congress at Gujarat rally

Narmada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal speaking RSS language: SP leader slams god-on-currency note remark

Sadimajwa Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

Shah for joint fight by states, Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers of all states, at Surajkund in Faridabad, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (PTI)

EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong

Neither the Election Commission, nor the government have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Shashi Tharoor calls on Mallikarjun Kharge after poll results

Kharge got 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->