MIM MLA's son files discharge plea in Jubilee Hills rape case

HYDERABAD: An MIM MLA’s son, who is one of six accused in the gangrape of a minor at Jubilee Hills in May, has filed a discharge petition in the special court for Posco cases, claiming innocence. Other minors charged in the case filed appeals against the Juvenile Justice Board's decision to try them as adults.

The accused, who are now on bail, appeared in court on Monday, and the case has been posted for the second week of November, according to sources.

The Jubilee Hills police had filed a chargesheet in the case in July. The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) ruled in September of this year that the four minors charged in the case would be tried as adults. The Board, however, granted relief to the MLA's son, stating that he will be tried as a juvenile.

The accused — Saduddin Malik and five other minors, including the MLA's son — filed a response to the charges filed by the police. The four minors also responded to the JJB's order. Saduddin and four minors have been charged with rape, while the MLA's son has been charged with sexually abusing the 17-year-old victim, whom they kidnapped in a Jubilee Hills pub and raped in an Innova under the guise of dropping her home.