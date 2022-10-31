I am clean, did not transfer any money to buy votes: Rajgopal Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP Munugode candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said on Monday that he had nothing to do with the company that had allegedly transferred money to various persons, and declared that neither he nor his election agent had authorised any such transfers.

He urged the ECI to take “stringent and urgent action against the complainant which was intended to defame me in public life and to disturb the ongoing election process.”

Responding to a ECI notice, following a complaint on Sunday from TRS that he had transferred Rs 5.22 crore to various individuals in Munugode with the intention that the amount be distributed to voters, Reddy said the “allegations against me in the name of model code violation are fabricated and aimed at affecting my electoral prospects.”

He said he was neither a partner, nor a director in the company mentioned in the TRS complaint, Sushee Infra and Mining Limited, and that it was managed by his son, Komatireddy Sankeerth Reddy, and his associates.

The BJP candidate said details of transfer of funds from the company to individual companies or others were false. He also provided a detailed statement to ECI denying each of the alleged bank transaction details alleged by the TRS.

Reddy also said that Sushee Infra was awarded a coal mining contract as it emerged as the lowest bidder, when it participated in a global tender and competed with several multinational companies in 2021.

The BJP, meanwhile, in a complaint to ECI, urged it to take immediate action against the TRS for filing a false complaint against Rajgopal Reddy. It said the ECI must investigate as to how the party had secured sensitive bank accounts information.