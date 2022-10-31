  
Nation Politics 31 Oct 2022 I am clean, did not ...
Nation, Politics

I am clean, did not transfer any money to buy votes: Rajgopal Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 31, 2022, 10:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2022, 10:51 pm IST
Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy
 Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP Munugode candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said on Monday that he had nothing to do with the company that had allegedly transferred money to various persons, and declared that neither he nor his election agent had authorised any such transfers.

He urged the ECI to take “stringent and urgent action against the complainant which was intended to defame me in public life and to disturb the ongoing election process.”

Responding to a ECI notice, following a complaint on Sunday from TRS that he had transferred Rs 5.22 crore to various individuals in Munugode with the intention that the amount be distributed to voters, Reddy said the “allegations against me in the name of model code violation are fabricated and aimed at affecting my electoral prospects.”

He said he was neither a partner, nor a director in the company mentioned in the TRS complaint, Sushee Infra and Mining Limited, and that it was managed by his son, Komatireddy Sankeerth Reddy, and his associates.

The BJP candidate said details of transfer of funds from the company to individual companies or others were false. He also provided a detailed statement to ECI denying each of the alleged bank transaction details alleged by the TRS.

Reddy also said that Sushee Infra was awarded a coal mining contract as it emerged as the lowest bidder, when it participated in a global tender and competed with several multinational companies in 2021.

The BJP, meanwhile, in a complaint to ECI, urged it to take immediate action against the TRS for filing a false complaint against Rajgopal Reddy. It said the ECI must investigate as to how the party had secured sensitive bank accounts information.

...
Tags: komatireddy rajagopal reddy, cash transfer
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Venkat Reddy's audio tape backing Rajagopal creates furore
BJP will win Munugode, claims Rajagopal Reddy

Latest From Nation

The accused, who are now on bail, appeared in court on Monday, and the case has been posted for the second week of November, according to sources. (Representational image)

MIM MLA's son files discharge plea in Jubilee Hills rape case

ACB officials are set to crack the whip by registering cases and identifying their ill-gotten movable and immovable assets. (Image: DC)

ACB officials zero in on tainted sub registrar officers

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (DC File Image)

BJP demands action against TNGO chief for campaigning for TRS

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Image: DC)

Harish slams Kishan, Bandi over power reforms, GST on handlooms



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Connect with Sardar Patel first, Modi tells Congress at Gujarat rally

Narmada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal speaking RSS language: SP leader slams god-on-currency note remark

Sadimajwa Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

Shah for joint fight by states, Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers of all states, at Surajkund in Faridabad, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (PTI)

EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong

Neither the Election Commission, nor the government have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Shashi Tharoor calls on Mallikarjun Kharge after poll results

Kharge got 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->