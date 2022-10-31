BJP will come to power in TS with support of people, never believes in coup: Subhash

Hyderabad: Slamming chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for levelling charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in alleged TRS MLAs poaching case, N V Subhash, spokesperson of state BJP said, "a lamp will blow more before it goes off”.

Chandur public meeting would be last meeting of KCR in Munugodu assembly constituency, Subhash said. He expressed confidence that BJP would come to power in Telangana with the support of people and not by toppling elected government or not by giving hollow promises as made by TRS.

"KCR, sensing the mood of voters has lost hope in the Munugode bye-election and he is the mastermind behind the poaching case to defame BJP just before polling", Subhash alleged and accused TRS government of trying to implicate BJP in the case. "But Munugodu voters are wise enough and they have realised to teach a lesson to KCR," he added.

Fearing probe into his corrupt practices including liquor scam, KCR has withdawn general consent to CBI investigation as the BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry into cash for defection case, the BJP spokesperson said.

"BJP never involved poaching of MLAs of other parties as KCR has conspired to buy MLAs of other parties like Congress, TDP and YSRCP in the past to give oxygen to his government. Four MLAs whose names have surfaced in media were unworthy of even taking them into our party because they have no face value. These MLAs are not popular even in their own constituency from where they have elected," he said.

The people of Munugodu will not fall in the trap of KCR as they have enough experience during last eight years and realised the gimmicks and false promises of CM KCR, Subhash added.