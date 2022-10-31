  
BJP alleges TDP, YSRC colluded for land grabbing

Published Oct 31, 2022, 1:50 am IST
Andhra Pradesh state BJP chief Somu Veerraju. (Photo: PTI)
Visakhapatnam: BJP state president Somu Veerraju and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Sunday alleged that the TD and YSRC had an equal role in land grabbing in Visakhapatnam, referring to lands placed in limbo under Section 22A of the Registration Act.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, Rao said that “bhudandha (land business)” in the city picked up pace over the past two years, with leaders of YSRC and TD benefiting from clandestine deals.

“Fighting against these shady land deals by both the parties will be BJP’s main agenda. We won’t stop till SIT reports are made public. We will expose all land dealers,” Rao said.

“Around 30,000 families are suffering as they cannot sell or buy properties due to the Section 22A,” Rao said.

He stated that he had written to the Governor on October 11, asking that two SIT reports on the issue be made public. He said that the Governor’s office directed the state chief secretary to look into it.

Further, he claimed that the BJP was responsible for the state government, on the Governor’s letter, setting up a committee to study the cases.

On the accommodation of BCs in party ranks, Rao said, “Both YSRC and TD have ditched the BCs. No worthy post was given to BCs by the present government and TD seems to have decided not to give seat to former finance minister or his son, as he lost elections thrice in a row. Only BJP will give priority to BCs.”

The BJP leader said the alliance with Jana Sena would continue and a decision to include others would be taken later.

 

