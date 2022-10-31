ACB officials zero in on tainted sub registrar officers

ACB officials are set to crack the whip by registering cases and identifying their ill-gotten movable and immovable assets. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Approximately 15 sub registrar officers (SROs), who are posted in different parts of the state, are under anti-corruption bureau (ACB) radar for allegedly amassing assets by fraudulent methods and which are disproportionate to their known sources of income. ACB officials are set to crack the whip by registering cases and identifying their ill-gotten movable and immovable assets.

Sources said that teams comprising senior officials have verified the regular activities of SROs. Reportedly, the officials have obtained SRO locations where many property registrations are done consistently.

Land value was increased at different places following the state government's move to enhance their valuation. Taking advantage of the loopholes, some SROs allegedly misused their powers in making illegal registration of assigned, government, and other lands.

ACB officials have registered disproportionate assets cases against two SROs - Ch Palani Kumari of Malkajgiri and Vadithyavath Seetharam of Ghatkesar for amassing illegal wealth to the tune of `three crore each.

"Investigation officers probing graft cases identified tainted officers having huge properties in benami names," sources said.