TRS rubbishes exit poll results

Hyderabad: Rubbishing exit polls which predicted victory for the BJP in Huzurabad, the TRS expressed confidence that it would win the bypoll with a comfortable majority.

Finance minister T. Harish Rao, who spearheaded the party's campaign for five months, said, "Our ground reports say that TRS will register a victory with a good majority on November 2. I thank all party leaders and cadres who worked very hard for the past five months for the victory of the TRS. Their efforts will be paid off. I also thank voters for coming out in large numbers to cast their votes in favour of the TRS."

TRS general secretary and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said, "We don't believe in exit polls. We are eagerly awaiting the counting of votes on November 2. The polling trend clearly showed that people in Huzurabad want the TRS to win to continue the development and welfare programmes effectively for the remaining two years of the TRS government."

TRS MLA and government whip Guvvala Balaraju said the huge turnout was an indication of 'positive vote' for the TRS government and it would prove correct on November 2. "Let BJP leaders be under the illusion for two days that they will win based on exit polls. They will come to know the reality on November 2," he said.

TRS MLA A. Jeevan Reddy said, "Women and youth in large numbers voted for the TRS. I can't say how much of a majority the TRS will secure but the victory is certain with a good majority."