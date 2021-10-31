Nation Politics 31 Oct 2021 TRS leaders breached ...
TRS leaders breached all protocols to influence voters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Oct 31, 2021, 9:12 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2021, 9:37 am IST
In Jammikunta town, TRS leaders tried to distribute money to voters near the polling station beside the degree college
Villagers obstruct TRS in-charge and Gajwel market committee chairman M.Srinivas who tried to influence the voters at Sriramulapally village in Kamalapur mandal during the Huzurabad bypoll held on Saturday. (DC)
 Villagers obstruct TRS in-charge and Gajwel market committee chairman M.Srinivas who tried to influence the voters at Sriramulapally village in Kamalapur mandal during the Huzurabad bypoll held on Saturday. (DC)

Karimnagar: Many TRS leaders tried to influence voters on polling day at the Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Karimnagar district on Saturday with money, threats and scare-mongering. In most cases they were sent back by locals and BJP workers

In Sriramulapally village of Kamalapur mandal, TRS incharge Madasu Srinivas, the Gajwel market committee chairman, visited voters at their houses. At one stage, some villagers tried to manhandle him, but elders saved the day by getting Srinivas to leave.

 

When Padi Koushik Reddy, TRS leader and MLC nominee, tried to enter the Ghanmakula polling station in Veenavanka mandal, the BJP cadre sent him away. He returned with TRS cadre and tried to enter the polling station saying he was the chief agent for the party. Amid protests by BJP cadre, the police asked him to leave.

In Jammikunta town, TRS leaders tried to distribute money to voters near the polling station beside the degree college but BJP leaders tried to take away the money. The TRS leaders managed to escaped.

In Kamalapur mandal, TRS leaders tried to threaten the voters saying that the government will cut their pensions and welfare schemes if they do not cast their votes for the ruling party. The people protested and they TRS leaders were forced to leave the area.

 

In Peddapapaiahpally village, TRS leaders distributed ‘TRS face masks’ to the voters. When they went to the polling station wearing the face masks, the police officials asked tthe voters to remove them.

Tension prevailed in Karakul of Veenavanka mandal, when TRS and BJP activists. Police separed the activists with a lathicharge.

In Shayampet village of Jammikunta mandal, BJP leaders caught a Telugu newspaper reporter of Warangal district and other twos who were distributing money to voters and handed over them to the police. The police took the tri into custody and seized the money.

 

The BJP workers staged a dharna in front of the houses of 28 Division councillor Deepthi and Challur market committee chairman Bala Kishan, alleging that they were distributing money.

The police caught three followers of Narasampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy red-handed while distributing money in Chellur. The MLA is the party Veenavanka mandal incharge.

The police also caught Wardhannapet MLA Aruri Ramesh’s personal assistant Kiran while he was distributing the money to the voters red handed.

...
Tags: trs men influence voters, trs threatens voters
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


