Nation Politics 31 Oct 2021 Pollsters contradict ...
Nation, Politics

Pollsters contradict TRS claims, predict Etala’s win

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Oct 31, 2021, 12:31 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2021, 12:31 am IST
According to Mission Chanakya, women supported Rajendar in large numbers and Dalit Bandhu did not fully help the TRS
Etala Rajendar. (Photo:Facebook)
 Etala Rajendar. (Photo:Facebook)

HYDERABAD: Several poll management agencies and survey teams predicted a comfortable win for Etala Rajendar, former minister and BJP candidate, in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency which went for bypoll on Saturday.

Much to the shock of the ruling party, a majority of voters did not hesitate to reveal their choice after coming out of polling booths in an election that is considered most expensive so far with the two main rivals – the TRS, whose campaign was spearheaded by finance minister T Harish Rao and the BJP's Rajendar, whose unceremonious ouster by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao from the Cabinet finally led to the bypoll – spending hundreds of crores of rupees.

 

In an hitherto unheard-of practice, parties distributed as much as Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per vote in several places and yet the beneficiaries, the electorate, openly shared their choice with the pollsters. At one stage, the ruling party camp sought to maintain that it was part of the poll strategy to create hype over the BJP’s chances though silent vote was cast in favour of the TRS candidate.

Mission Chanakya, a city-based poll management firm, which has been accurately predicting poll outcomes for the last several years, announced its exit poll result according to which Rajendar would win with almost 19 per cent margin by securing 55.68 per cent votes against the nearest rival belonging to the TRS who is predicted to end up with 36.56 per cent. The Congress’ share will be less than five per cent, it said.

 

Mission Chanakya, headed by Shivakeshav Amuka, a former journalist, hit the bull’s eye in predicting 2018 Assembly polls, the GHMC elections, the Dubbak and the Nagarjunasagar bypolls. It even predicted a 19,000-vote margin for the TRS candidate in the recent Sagar bypoll.

“The ruling party’s overall credibility has been on a downslide and the fall is rapid,” said Shivakeshav whose company was also engaged by Rajendar for poll strategy. The agency claimed to have worked on the 20,000-odd voter sample and the margin of error it suggested was as low as three per cent.

 

According to Mission Chanakya, women supported Rajendar in large numbers and Dalit Bandhu did not fully help the TRS while it consolidated vote among the rest of the communities in favour of the BJP candidate.

Political Laboratory, another agency, predicted around a 23,000-vote margin for Rajendar who it said would be ahead of the TRS in all mandals except Illendukunta. It, however, said that the alleged distribution of money to the committed voters by the TRS might cause anxiety to the BJP candidate.

Kautilya Solutions, in its exit poll, predicted a margin of about 13,000 votes for Rajendar who it said would secure 47 per cent vote and the TRS 40 per cent.

 

Hyderabad-based Atmasakshi group said Rajendar would get 50.5 per cent vote against 43.1 per cent vote of the TRS candidate Srinivas Yadav. Anti-incumbency, mess up with Dalit Bandhu, image of Rajendar, unrest among unemployed youth and massive support of women voters help him win with a margin of 10,000 to 12,000 votes.

...
Tags: bjp leader etala rajendar, huzurabad assembly constituency, t harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Tension prevailed at several polling stations in Gopavaram, Porumamilla and Atlur mandals after the BJP leaders accused the YSRC of using non-locals to cast bogus votes. (Representational photo:AFP)

BJP’s ‘bogus votes’ claim sparks tension in Badvel

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. (DC Image)

TRS downfall begins with Huzurabad defeat: Sanjay

Long queues were witnessed in the morning in the wake of heavy rain predictions. (Photo:ANI)

Badvel bypoll passes of peacefully; only 60 % turnout

TS Discoms and TSRTC sought the government's approval for the hike in the last week of September but the government kept these proposals on hold due to the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll. (DC file photo)

Hike in RTC bus fares, power tariff on cards



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka bypolls: Voting underway in Sindgi and Hangal assembly constituencies

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal. (Representational Photo:AP)

BJP's N V Subhash lashes out at Owaisi over Father of Nation remarks

BJP leader in Telangana N V Subhash. (Twitter Photo)

Paramount need for unity; strengthening org should override personal ambitions: Sonia

Gandhi also expressed concern over the party's messages on key issues not percolating down to the grassroot cadres. (ANI file photo)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)

India among select few developing hypersonic weapons technology, says US report

While the Chinese missile is said to have missed its target, it showed that the country had the capability to develop such weapons. This took the US by surprise as it had expected China to take much longer to reach this stage. — Representational image/AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->