Huzurabad bypoll held peacefully: Chief Election Officer

Karimnagar: The Huzurabad Assembly byelection was held in a transparent manner and in a peaceful atmosphere, said Chief Election Officer Dr Shashank Goel on Saturday.

Goel and joint chief election officer Ravi Kiran, collector R.V. Karnan and additional collector Garima Agarwal inspected polling stations in the constituency during polling.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dr Goel said that the polling in all the 306 stations started at 7 am as per the orders issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), following Covid-19 guidelines.

Help desks and health desks were established for emergencies. Tight security arrangements were in place with 20 units of Central forces in addition to state police to prevent untoward incidents.

He said personnel responded immediately to the complaints about political parties influencing voters and action was taken. The police seized around Rs 3.5 crore and 1,075 litres of liquor under the model code of conduct by October 29, he added.

BC Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan and Husnabad MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar along with their family members cast their vote in a polling station in Huzurabad town.