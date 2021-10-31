BJP alleges bogus voting in Badvel, seek repolling

ANANTAPUR: The BJP demanded re-polling in all booths in Badvel Assembly segment or at least in the listed 28 polling stations over alleged bogus votes cast by non-locals from other segments by using fake identity cards. The BJP leaders said there would have been only about 50 per cent turnout if the bogus votes were restricted as more than 50,000 votes were cast by non-locals.

BJP state affairs in-charge Sunil Dhevakar and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao alleged the ruling YSRC had indulged in large scale irregularities by using the local police to allow non-locals to vote using fake IDs.

“We already represented to the Central Election Commission demanding repolling in the entire Badvel Assembly segment, otherwise at least in 28 polling stations where the BJP agents were threatened by the YSRC men and cast bogus votes,” they said and added the local YSRC MLAs and party leaders brought outsiders to cast votes to increase polling in an unethical manner with the connivance of local police. They further added that all evidence was submitted to the Election Commission and stressed the need for re-polling.

BJP state unit president Somu Veerraju lashed out at the YSRC leaders for bringing non-locals to cast bogus votes in many polling stations. “People came forward to cast votes against family rule of YSR and the large-scale corruption prevalent in the government. People of Badvel voted for BJP for developmental activities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Former minister Adinarayana Reddy reiterated that the people were vexed with YSRC rule and decided to teach a lesson in Badvel bypoll while the YSRC ministers and MLAs misused powers and dumped large number of non-locals to cast bogus votes in Atlur, Porumamilla and other mandals in the segment. The party submitted representations to all levels including district and state electoral officers and also to CEC seeking re-polling.