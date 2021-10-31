Nation Politics 31 Oct 2021 BJP alleges bogus vo ...
Nation, Politics

BJP alleges bogus voting in Badvel, seek repolling

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 31, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
BJP state unit president Somu Veerraju lashed out at the YSRC leaders for bringing non-locals to cast bogus votes in many polling stations
BJP state unit president Somu Veerraju. (Photo:Facebook)
 BJP state unit president Somu Veerraju. (Photo:Facebook)

ANANTAPUR: The BJP demanded re-polling in all booths in Badvel Assembly segment or at least in the listed 28 polling stations over alleged bogus votes cast by non-locals from other segments by using fake identity cards. The BJP leaders said there would have been only about 50 per cent turnout if the bogus votes were restricted as more than 50,000 votes were cast by non-locals.

BJP state affairs in-charge Sunil Dhevakar and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao alleged the ruling YSRC had indulged in large scale irregularities by using the local police to allow non-locals to vote using fake IDs.

 

“We already represented to the Central Election Commission demanding repolling in the entire Badvel Assembly segment, otherwise at least in 28 polling stations where the BJP agents were threatened by the YSRC men and cast bogus votes,” they said and added the local YSRC MLAs and party leaders brought outsiders to cast votes to increase polling in an unethical manner with the connivance of local police. They further added that all evidence was submitted to the Election Commission and stressed the need for re-polling.

BJP state unit president Somu Veerraju lashed out at the YSRC leaders for bringing non-locals to cast bogus votes in many polling stations. “People came forward to cast votes against family rule of YSR and the large-scale corruption prevalent in the government. People of Badvel voted for BJP for developmental activities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

 

Former minister Adinarayana Reddy reiterated that the people were vexed with YSRC rule and decided to teach a lesson in Badvel bypoll while the YSRC ministers and MLAs misused powers and dumped large number of non-locals to cast bogus votes in Atlur, Porumamilla and other mandals in the segment. The party submitted representations to all levels including district and state electoral officers and also to CEC seeking re-polling.

...
Tags: badvel assembly, re-polling
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

DCP Viswa Prasad said the police officials were keen on booking a case and probing the matter but the parents refused to give a complaint. — Representational image/DC

Infant’s death at Niloufer: DME rules out medical negligence

The deceased’s family members and friends staged a Rasta Roko seeking justice to the victim and raised slogans against the state government and KCR. — Twitter

Jobless youth commits suicide, leaves note to CM

These elections scheduled to be held in May, were postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. (Representational Photo: AFP)

EC calls polls to 6 MLC seats; Huzurabad poll key

Naidu visited the historic 118-year-old Ramamohan Library here on Sunday and announced an Rs five lakh donation to the library. (DC photo)

Inculcate book reading habit among students: Venkaiah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka bypolls: Voting underway in Sindgi and Hangal assembly constituencies

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal. (Representational Photo:AP)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)

Didi offers 'permanent solution' for Darjeeling to stay with Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)

Bypolls to Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala, West Bengal on Nov 29

The counting of votes, as per established practice, will be held one hour after the voting concludes on November 29. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Modi meets EU leaders ahead of G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission in Rome. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->