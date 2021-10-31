Nation Politics 31 Oct 2021 Biennial elections t ...
Nation, Politics

Biennial elections to 3 Andhra Pradesh, 6 Telangana seats on November 29

ANI
Published Oct 31, 2021, 6:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2021, 6:00 pm IST
The last date for filing nominations for the biennial polls is November 16 and the counting of votes shall take place on November 29
The biennial elections have been necessitated after the term of office of Andhra Pradesh MLCs Chinna Govinda Reddy Devasani, Mohammed Ahmed Shariff and Somu Veerraju and Telangana MLCs Akula Lalitha, Mohammed Fareeduddin, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Vidyasagar Nethi, Venkateshwarlu Bodakunti and Shrihari Kadiyam expired on May 31 and June 3, 2021, respectively. (Photo:ANI)
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday announced biennial elections to three and six seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Council respectively on November 29.

The biennial elections have been necessitated after the term of office of Andhra Pradesh MLCs Chinna Govinda Reddy Devasani, Mohammed Ahmed Shariff and Somu Veerraju and Telangana MLCs Akula Lalitha, Mohammed Fareeduddin, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Vidyasagar Nethi, Venkateshwarlu Bodakunti and Shrihari Kadiyam expired on May 31 and June 3, 2021, respectively.

 

According to an official statement issued by the EC, the last date for filing nominations for the biennial polls is November 16.

The counting of votes shall take place on November 29 at 5 pm.

Tags: election commission of india (eci)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


