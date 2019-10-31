Nation Politics 31 Oct 2019 Watch: PM Modi' ...
Watch: PM Modi's tribute to Sardar Patel on his 144th birth anniversary

PTI
Published Oct 31, 2019, 9:17 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 10:21 am IST
The 182-metre-tall statue was inaugurated by Modi on the same date last year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue Of Unity here on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue Of Unity here on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Kevadiya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue Of Unity here on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Thursday.

When the Prime Minister was offering floral tributes to Patel, flower petals were also showered on the world's tallest statue by an Indian Air Force helicopter. Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas".

 

Later, the Prime Minister  led the people present at the grand event in taking a pledge and also participated in the "Ekta Diwas Parade".

President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Sardar Patel in Delhi. In the capital, Shah flagged off the "Run for Unity" marathon with boxing champion Mary Kom handing over the flag. Thousands of people are expected to part in similar marathons in various parts of the country.

On Sardar Patel's birth anniversary two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - have come into existence. Jammu and Kashmir has officially been split into two Union Territories nearly three months after the central government scrapped its decades-old special status under Article 370. India's first Home Minister, Sardar Patel is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India.

PM Modi also visited a technology demonstration site and interacted with civil service probationers at Kevadiya. Since 2014, October 31 is observed as the National Unity Day.

The 182-metre-tall statue was inaugurated by Modi on the same date last year. Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake.

 

Tags: narendra modi, sardar patel, statue of unity, national unity day
Location: India, Gujarat


