Veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away at 83

ANI
Published Oct 31, 2019, 10:49 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Dasgupta was the CPI's former deputy general secretary and a well-known trade unionist.
Former Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta on Thursday passed away in Kolkata. He was 83. (Photo: ANI)
 Former Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta on Thursday passed away in Kolkata. He was 83.

Kolkata: Former Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta on Thursday passed away in Kolkata. He was 83.

He was suffering from heart and kidney-related ailments.

 

Dasgupta was the CPI's former deputy general secretary and a well-known trade unionist. He was elected as general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress in 2001 and also became the elected member of the National Secretariat, Communist Party of India, in 2004.

Dasgupta was also detained under the Defence of India Rules in 1965 and went underground on a number of occasions during Congress rule in West Bengal.

 

Tags: cpi, west bengal, gurudas dasgupta
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


