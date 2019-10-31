Nation Politics 31 Oct 2019 Second act of their ...
Nation, Politics

Second act of their 'use and throw' policy: Sena attacks BJP over power tussle

PTI
Published Oct 31, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
After emerging victorious in assembly elections, Sena and BJP are locked in a dispute over power-sharing formula for new government.
 The Shiv Sena on Thursday again indicated that it had not given up its claim on the post of Maharashtra chief minister, saying that equal sharing of power must mean sharing of the top post too. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday again indicated that it had not given up its claim on the post of Maharashtra chief minister, saying that equal sharing of power must mean sharing of the top post too.'

Adopting a harsh tone, it accused the BJP of enacting the "second act" of the "use and throw" policy while dealing with its ally.

 

After emerging victorious in the assembly elections, saffron allies Sena and BJP are locked in a dispute over the power-sharing formula for the new government.

Whatever was decided when the two parties stitched up alliance before the Lok Sabha elections should be implemented, the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said in an editorial.

"Maharashtra chief minister in that press conference (held after the two parties sealed the alliance) had said all government posts would be equally shared," it said.

"If the post of chief minister does not come under it, then we need to rewrite the syllabus of political science," the Sena said.

"The BJP, after the spectacular performance in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, parted ways with the Shiv Sena and is trying to enact a second act of 'use and throw'," the editorial said.

"But we will not die out easily, because we have people's support," it said.

"Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the possibility of alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena materialising was bleak. Hence, whatever was decided to seal the deal, should be implemented, that is the only demand of the Shiv Sena," said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

"It is more important to follow the agreement between the two parties than playing the number game," said the Sena which has won 56 assembly seats against the BJP's 105.

"There is no need of any evidence to show what has been decided, but we are living in a time when people lie under oath," the Sena said.

It also took a swipe at BJP MLAs wearing saffron turbans when Devendra Fadnavis was elected leader of the party in the state legislature.

Saffron turbans are generally associated with the Sena in Maharashtra. "One can not borrow the inspiration of saffron just by wearing it. You can not even create it (the inspiration)," it said.

 

