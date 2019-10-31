Nation Politics 31 Oct 2019 Point no 1: Priyanak ...
Nation, Politics

Point no 1: Priyanaka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Oct 31, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
PM Modi and senior BJP leaders on Thursday hailed Patel for his contribution in unifying India after Independence.
'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
  'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday derided the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

Vadra said BJP honouring Patel made her happy as it showed that they didn't have any freedom icon and was forced to honour a dedicated Congress man.

 

Sharing a candid picture of Patel with India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, she tweeted: "Sardar Patel was a dedicated leader of the Congress and believed in the Congress ideology. He was a close associate of Jawaharlal Nehru and was strictly against the RSS."

RSS or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the parent organisation of the BJP.

"The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy, because the BJP's action makes two things clear - one, they have no legendary freedom fighter of their own, almost all were linked with the Congress, and two, even Sardar Patel's enemies are forced to revere him," the Congress general secretary said in another tweet.

PM Modi and senior BJP leaders on Thursday hailed Patel for his contribution in unifying India after Independence.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity. Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi, sardar vallabhbhai patel, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational image

NIA carries out searches in Tamil Nadu to probe terror module

The Shiv Sena on Thursday again indicated that it had not given up its claim on the post of Maharashtra chief minister, saying that equal sharing of power must mean sharing of the top post too. (Photo: File)

Second act of 'use and throw' policy: Sena attacks BJP over power tussle

Senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beig and young aspiring politicians are ready to look beyond the abrogation of article 370. (Photo: ANI)

As J&K becomes UT, aspiring Kashmiri politicians willing to start afresh

All convicts can plead for mercy from the President and seek commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment. (Photo: Representational)

Nirbhaya gangrape convicts to be executed soon: Tihar jail authorities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Point no 1: Priyanaka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
 

Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'hero'; shares appreciation post for this reason

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ team_srk_varanasi)
 

32 passwords you should never use unless you are begging to be hacked

The industries with the highest number of stolen credentials were quite alarming. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6 Honda CB Shine to make a bit more power

The Honda CB Shine SP might feature a brand-new motor, just like the new Activa 125.
 

'Chhath ma ki kasam': Bihar cops asked to take oath to prevent them from lying

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Second act of 'use and throw' policy: Sena attacks BJP over power tussle

The Shiv Sena on Thursday again indicated that it had not given up its claim on the post of Maharashtra chief minister, saying that equal sharing of power must mean sharing of the top post too. (Photo: File)

What is the secrecy behind Rahul Gandhi's travels abroad; asks BJP

Rao then cited a letter by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's letter which requested parliamentarians to disclose the details of overseas trips. (Photo: DC archives)

We may become man-eaters if we eat non-veg food from childhood: BJP leader

Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday while criticising the government's recent move to serve eggs in mid-day meals. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi receives memorial from wife of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack

Shazia, wife of Hawaldar Naseer Ahmad who was killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack presented the memento to the Prime Minister during an event to mark the birth anniversary of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near Statue of Unity in Kevadia. (Photo: ANI)

Ex-IAS officer R K Mathur becomes first Ladakh Lt Governor

Former bureaucrat Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn-in on Thursday as the first Lieutenant Governor of the strategically located Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter/ PIBHomeAffairs)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham