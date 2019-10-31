Nation Politics 31 Oct 2019 PM Modi may brief An ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi may brief Angela Merkel on Kashmir issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Oct 31, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 1:10 am IST
The two countries are expected to ink a slew of agreements, probably as many as 20 pacts, in various sectors.
Angela Merkel
 Angela Merkel

New Delhi: Speaking ahead of German chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to New Delhi from Thursday evening, German ambassador Walter J. Lindner on
Wednesday said that the chancellor’s delegation would comprise representatives from 12 German ministries.

The two countries are expected to ink a slew of agreements, probably as many as 20 pacts, in various sectors.

 

Incidentally, speculation is also rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also brief the German chancellor on the developments in J&K.

New Delhi has been briefing the leadership of important and influential global powers to convey the reality in J&K and counter Pakistani propaganda.

...
Tags: angela merkel, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Western Ghats and its climate face crisis now. (Representational image)

A festival in Kozhikode to solve green problems

Kochi mayor Soumini Jain at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Thiruvananthapuram: Soumini Jain sails through for now

Tibetan Buddhist monks in an exhibition held at Kozhikode on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Tibetan Buddhist monks lend a touch of serenity to visitors

The CIPET- IPT Kochi has been set up at a total project cost of Rs. 24.90 crores on equal contribution from Centre and state governments.

Institute of Plastics Tech to be inaugurated in Kochi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Chhath ma ki kasam': Bihar cops asked to take oath to prevent them from lying

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan also, Priyanka had shared photos with her brother. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo U10 review: The complete package under 10k

There is a 6.35-inch display on the front of teh Vivo U10 with a dew-drop notch on the top.
 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sharad Pawar partyman's cartoon takes shot at Sena-BJP power tussle

The cartoon seems to be a jibe on the reported tug of war between Sena and the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)

HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand on plea to declare poker as gambling, ban on it

Last week, the bench had declined to entertain the same plea by the petitioner, Deepti Bhagat, as she had been unable to explain what a poker game was. (Photo: File)

Send all-party delegation to Kashmir: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi

'All the deceased persons are from Bengal and from my home District Murshidabad,' Chowdhury said. (Photo: File)

For now, NCP not to try to form govt

Sharad Pawar

‘Gravest sin’: Oppn slams Centre for allowing EU lawmakers to visit J&K

Surjewala asked why a third party was invited to assess the ground situation in Kashmir. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham