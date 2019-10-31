PM Modi may brief Angela Merkel on Kashmir issue

New Delhi: Speaking ahead of German chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to New Delhi from Thursday evening, German ambassador Walter J. Lindner on

Wednesday said that the chancellor’s delegation would comprise representatives from 12 German ministries.

The two countries are expected to ink a slew of agreements, probably as many as 20 pacts, in various sectors.

Incidentally, speculation is also rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also brief the German chancellor on the developments in J&K.

New Delhi has been briefing the leadership of important and influential global powers to convey the reality in J&K and counter Pakistani propaganda.