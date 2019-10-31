Olive branch: Devendra Fadnavis says thanks to Uddhav Thackeray

Fadnavis also expressed the confidence that the mahayuti (grand alliance) would form the next government in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A day after he rubbished the Shiv Sena’s claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party had agreed to share the Maharashtra chief minister’s post, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered an olive branch to the sulking ally.

Making a special mention of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in an address to his party’s newly-elected MLAs after being unanimously re-elected as the leader

of the state BJP Legislative Party in a meeting in Mumbai — which paves the way for his return as the Chief Minister, Fadnavis said, “I thank Shiv Sena chief

Uddhav Thackeray for his support. Also my special thanks to PM Narendra Modi, who handed over the responsibility of the Maharashtra government to a

common party worker such as myself in 2014 and 2019.”

Fadnavis also expressed the confidence that the mahayuti (grand alliance) would form the next government in the state. “We sought votes for the mahayuti, and

the government will be formed by mahayuti alone,” he said.

The Chief Minister also termed the rumours of an ‘alternate formula’ being worked out to form the state government ‘entertainment.’

“Though there are several rumours floating around in the state about alternate formulae being worked out to form the government, it is more of an entertainment

(sic),” he stated.

Commenting on the performance of his party in the Vidhan Sabha polls, Fadnavis said that it was a big win, as no party had won more than 75 seats since 1995. “But in 2014 and 2019, the BJP won more than 100,” he added.

The BJP bagged 122 of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha’s 288 seats in 2014 and 105 in the recent election.

Meanwhile, the Sena seems to have softened its stand over the stalemate with its leader Sanjay Raut saying that it was necessary for his party to stay in the BJP-led alliance in the larger interest of Maharashtra, but it would “not compromise its respect”.

He added that there was no hurry to form the next government, but he rejected speculation that the Sena might split if there was a delay in the formation of the

government.

Meanwhile, with the BJP refusing to accept Sena’s demands on chief minister’s chair, the Shiv Sena has summoned an emergency meeting of its newly-elected

MLAs on Thursday.

In addition to discussing the power-sharing deal with the BJP, the party is also likely to elect the legislature party leader on this occasion.

The party has even cancelled the Konkan tour of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray for the meeting, which will be held at the Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address the newly-elected Sena MLAs in the meeting.

Ever since the results for the Vidhan Sabha polls have been announced, there has been an intense tussle between the Sena and the BJP over the sharing of power in the next government. The Sena has been demanding the post of Chief Minister for two-and-a-half-years.

According to sources, the BJP — which has refused to give the post of the Chief Minister to Sena — has offered the post of deputy chief minister and 13

portfolios to its alliance partner.

However, the party has made it clear that key portfolios, including home, finance, urban development and revenue will not be given to Sena under any

circumstances.

In the Sena meeting, the party will not only discuss the BJP’s offer, but it will also finalise the name of its legislative party leader. Senior leader and cabinet

minister Eknath Shinde is the incumbent legislative party leader of the Sena.