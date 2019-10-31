K Chandrasekhar Rao plans to raze MLA quarters now

Hyderabad: After attempts to bulldoze buildings at Secretariat and Errum Manzil, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has focused his attention on replacing the existing New MLA Quarters at Adarshnagar with a swanky Constitutional Club — along the lines of the one in New Delhi.

The government has asked all MLAs and ministers to relocate to the newly-built quarters at Hyderguda.

The New MLAs Quar-ters were built in 1960s on 11 acres, which the government had acquired from the Paigahs.

During the budget session of the State Legislature in September, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had indicated during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee that the state government is planning to construct Constit-utional Club at Adarshnagar.

While stating that the new building for the Constituti-onal Club will be built on the premises of the New MLA Quarters, the Chief Minister had asked the TRS MLAs to make representation to the Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, for allowing the New MLA Quarters land for the Constitutional Club after the MLAs relocate to the newly- constructed quarters at Hyderguda.

During the Business Advis-ory Committee meeting, Mr Rao explained to the members that all the present and past ministers, MLAs and MLCs, Speakers, Chief Secretary, DGP and Assembly secretary will be enrolled as members of Hyderabad-based Constitut-ional Club.

Sources in the government disclosed that once the MLAs vacate the New MLA Quar-ters, the buildings will be used to accommodate certain depa-rtments, which were shifted out of the Secretariat as the present temporary Secretariat at Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan (BRKR) has already become highly congested and does not have enough space to accommodate all the wings in the building.

The New MLA Quarters was built by the Andhra Pradesh government in 1960s when the Old MLAs Quarters had become congested.

There is also speculation that once the MLAs leave the Adarshnagar quarters, the government will decide on whether to built the Constitutional Club or to use the premises to build new Assembly in view of the High Court’s stay on the demolition of heritage buildings at Errum Manzil.