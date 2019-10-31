Nation Politics 31 Oct 2019 Jagan Mohan Reddy pa ...
Jagan Mohan Reddy parts ways with K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Oct 31, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 1:41 am IST
AP decides to execute river linking on its own without TS association.
 Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to execute the Godavari and Krishna Project — linking the two rivers — on its own, and not jointly with the TS government.

Three meetings were held between Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the linking of the Godavari and Krishna rivers as they planned to take up the project jointly. But later, experts and senior officials told Mr Reddy that it will be better if the AP government executes the project on its own.

 

They said that at present the two state governments have cordial relations but should that change in the future, the AP government will be criticised for spen-ding a large amount of money and getting little in return. Sources said that important leaders in the central government expressed the same opinion and Mr Reddy decided to go it alone.

The AP Irrigation department has prepared a draft report on the project. Senior officials in the Chief Minister’s office said that the estimated cost is `60,000 crore. Sour-ces said that the state government will take loans from financial institutions and will also ask for financial assistance from the central government.

According to the draft report, to divert the river waters, a balancing reservoir will have to be constructed in Bollapalle in Guntur district. Channels and canals to divert the water will be constructed from Polavaram in West Godavari district to Banakacherla in Kurnool district.

 Officials say that the AP government need not depend on the Telangana government in diverting water if they execute the project themselves. They said in future also there will be no dispute between AP and Telangana governments in diverting the river waters.

