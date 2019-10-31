Nation Politics 31 Oct 2019 'Does she suppo ...
'Does she support Pakistan and terrorists?' BJP leader asks Mamata after J&K remark

ANI
Published Oct 31, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
The terrorists killed five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area on Tuesday, police said.
A BJP leader on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for blaming the central government over the killing of five labourers belonged by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 A BJP leader on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for blaming the central government over the killing of five labourers belonged by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: A BJP leader on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for blaming the central government over the killing of five labourers belonged by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area on Tuesday.

"Mamata has a habit of playing politics over dead bodies. Without condemning the act of terrorists she is blaming the central government. This proves who she supports. Does she support Pakistan and terrorists? This is my question to her," said Rahul Sinha.

 

On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets wrote, "In a most unfortunate incident in Kashmir yesterday, five innocent labourers were brutally killed in a pre-planned manner. We are totally shocked! Presently there are no political activities in Kashmir and entire law and order is with the Government of India."

She added, "We, therefore, demand a strong investigation so that the real truth comes out. We are deputing Shri Sanjay Singh ADG South Bengal to find out details from them. Our party MPs and MLAs have reached Murshidabad to meet the family members of victims. Our government is providing Rs 5 lakh each to the victim's family and render all assistance to them."

The terrorists killed five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area on Tuesday, police said.

"Unknown terrorists shot dead 5 labourers and injured 1. The injured was evacuated to the district hospital in Anantnag. All the labourers were from Murshidabad, West Bengal," the CRPF said.

 

Tags: mamata banerjee, jammu and kashmir, bjp, pakistan, terrorist
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


