KCR will spend rest of life in Cherlapally jail, says Ponnala Lakshmiah

Hyderabad: “Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will have to spend the rest of his life in Cherlapally jail after the Congress government digs out his corruption in irrigation projects,” said former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmiah.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr Ponnala said, “Mr Chandrasekhar Rao does not belong to Telangana, nor can he prove that he belongs to Telangana. The people in the state are completely against KCR’s rule, as he has failed to fulfill the promises made during the last general elections. So, the people are not ready to believe his fresh promises now.”

“The state has about 14 lakhs of tenant farmers, who were not benefited by the Raithu Bandhu scheme. The TRS government blocked funds from the centre that should have been paid to 20,000 ration dealers in the state. The management of private educational institutions issues were not solved. The pension was cut for about 2 lakh people. The RTC staff is irritated, and the unemployed are against the government,” he added explaining why Mr Rao would not be the voter's choice.