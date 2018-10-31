Chandrababu Naidu sets one month deadline on steel plant

Anantapur: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu gave an ultimatum to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to clear the file over the proposed Kadapa steel plant proposed five years ago and to be set up in Kadapa district within a month. In view of the Centre’s prolonged delay on reasons of poor feasibility to set up the industry, Mr Naidu announced that state government would lay the foundation after one month for the prestigious project if the Centre does not respond.

Accusing YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his partymen from Kadapa for not showing interest over the pending promises listed in the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014, Mr Naidu announced completion of the Polavaram project soon even as the Centre has yet to release Rs 3,100 crore due towards the ongoing project. He said that water would be drawn through gravity from next April.

He further announced Rs 675 crore towards the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi phase-II to cover ongoing works in Kadapa and Chittoor areas. “We will call tenders within a month to speed up works,” he announced. He participated in Dharma Porata Deeksha against the Centre’s apathy towards the state at Proddatur town in Kadapa district on Tuesday. Addressing a mammoth gathering, Mr Naidu tried to expose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s false promises, lapses and apathy towards AP by screening videos of election campaigns at Tirupati, Nellore and other parts and also speeches in Parliament.

“Mr Modi assured to build a top level state capital during his election campaign, but skipped by giving just Rs 1,500 crore to the state,” he recalled.