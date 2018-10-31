search on deccanchronicle.com
Akhilesh Yadav backs Chandrababu Naidu bid to sew anti-BJP coalition

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Oct 31, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Mr Yadav stressed upon the need to bring all the anti-BJP parties and forces on a single platform.
AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Vijayawada: TD chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has slowly and steadily emerged as the top choice to lead a front at the Centre to counter the BJP-led NDA.

After TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called Mr Naidu on Tuesday.

 

Ms Banerjee, on an earlier occasion, had personally invited Mr Naidu to take part in a rally planned in West Bengal with all the opposition parties against the NDA government.

 Mr Yadav stressed upon the need to bring all the anti-BJP parties and forces on a single platform.

He urged the TD chief to continue the same spirit. “Secularism is in danger and democracy is at threat,” Mr Yadav is believed to have said.

He was also all praises for the development in AP in the past four years. Mr Naidu explained the present scenario prevailing in the country and state to Mr Yadav.

The TD chief said that in the name of ‘Achche Din’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hobnobbing with the corrupt.

The NDA government has destroyed the economy and under its rule, NPAs have gone up by 6 pc to 7 pc, he said and added that the Rupee value has come down drastically.

During the conversation, Mr Naidu mentioned the rally by farmers and said that they were utterly disappointed with the NDA rule. He also stressed that Muslims, SCs and STs were feeling insecure in the country.

Mr Naidu explained the need for parties having identical ideologies to join hands. He said there was a need to bring all the anti BJP political parties onto one stage and sought Mr Yadav’s support in this endeavour.

...
