  
Nation Politics 31 Aug 2022 Tharoor in Congress ...
Nation, Politics

Tharoor in Congress prez race? All are welcome, says party

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 31, 2022, 3:58 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2022, 3:58 am IST
Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)
 Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)

New Delhi: As reports of Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor contemplating contesting election of the Congress president trickled in, the party said anybody who wanted to contest could do so. Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, "I am not aware of anything like that. All dates are mentioned in the election schedule. So if anybody wants to do that (contest), the dates are there. I don't want to say anything more about this.”  Reports said Tharoor, an MP from Thiruvananthapuram, is "exploring the possibility" of running for Congress president but has yet to take a final call on it. "He has not made up his mind, but could take a call on it soon."

Meanwhile speaking to reporters Tharoor clarified that he has not made any announcement. He said, “People are free to speculate as they like. All I've written in my article is that elections are a good thing for the party. Beyond that, I have not made any announcement." He further added, I welcome the fact that the Congress party has announced an election & is going to be conducting it openly, freely & fairly. The process is some weeks away. Let's wait for some time & see how it evolves.”

After reports came in that the Gandhis are not keen to contest the election and they are looking for a non-Gandhi party president several names have been doing the rounds. The frontrunner seems to be Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who claims that he will work hard to ensure that Rahul Gandhi will be the party chief.   

The election to the post of Congress president will be held on October 17 and the results will be declared after counting on October 19. The election will be notified on September 22 and the date for filing the nomination would be between September 24 and 30. The last date of withdrawal of nomination would be October 8

...
Tags: shashi tharoor, indian national congress, congress president


Horoscope 31 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Tharoor mulls contesting Congress prez poll, to take final call soon: Sources

Latest From Nation

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Rajnath Singh: India fully equipped to deal with all kinds of threats

BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is confident of winning the Munugodu constituency in the upcoming bypoll (DC File Image)

Rajagopal Reddy confident of BJP victory in Munugodu

Andhra Pradesh state BJP chief Somu Veerraju. (Photo: PTI)

YSRC, BJP at loggerheads over Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations

Commissioner for Customs, K Engineer said here on Tuesday that the Customs got a tip-off about the smuggling of cigarettes into the city and kept surveillance. (DC File Image)

Foreign cigarettes worth 8 crore seized in Vijayawada



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Calm down, G23 leaders tell Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (PTI file photo)

BJP will win Munugode, claims Rajagopal Reddy

File photo of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC Image)

64 Congress leaders resign as Ghulam Nabi Azad looks set to launch party

J&K Leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of launching new national party. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, UPA MLAs arrive at airport

UPA MLAs arrined at the Ranchi Airport on Tuesday, (Photo: ANI)

Sisodia terms BJP 'bacha chor' party, says can't answer lies thrown by oppn

File photo of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->