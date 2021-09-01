Nation Politics 31 Aug 2021 Talks with Amaravati ...
Talks with Amaravati protesters at dead end; hopes dim for a solution

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 1, 2021, 1:27 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 1:27 am IST
The government has stopped talks also as the farmers have threatened to intensify their protests and legally challenge the government
Police in action against farmers from the capital region villages, who were staging a protest to press for keeping the capital in Amaravati, at Mandadam village in Guntur district. (PTI File)
 Police in action against farmers from the capital region villages, who were staging a protest to press for keeping the capital in Amaravati, at Mandadam village in Guntur district. (PTI File)

VIJAYAWADA: Hopes about resolving the 'Amaravati capital' issue in an amicable way dimmed due to the YSR Congress government's decision not to conduct more negotiations with the protesters.

The government had tried to hold talks and resolve the issue when YSRC MP and MLAs met the protesting farmers and others and held talks. The government has stopped talks also as the farmers have threatened to intensify their protests and legally challenge the government.

 

YSRC MP of Narasaraopeta, Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu had gone to the protest camps in Amaravati and held talks with the protesters. The MP and other leaders promised that Amaravati would be taken care of as was promised to the farmers by developing it as the Legislative Capital of AP. The farmers were also promised that the government would honour the agreements of the past on the development of returnable plots and colonies under the Land Pooling Scheme with all amenities.

The pro-Amaravati supporters, who are activists of the Telugu Desam, could not be pacified. The YSRC leaders promised them that a meeting shall be arranged between them and the chief minister. The pro-Amaravati protesters refused even to recognise Jaganmohan Reddy as chief minister. This disappointed the YSRC team and they halted the talks.

 

Later, Mangalagiri MLA of the YSRC, Alla Ramakrishna, met pro-Amaravati supporters including farmers in which several proposals came up to settle the issues. But, later, a majority of the Amaravati protesters adopted an anti-government stand.

Chief minister Jagan has increased the monthly annuity of `2,500 under the Land Pooling Scheme to ` 5,000. Following this, farmers of Rayapudi, Uddandarayunipalem, Mandadam, Venkatapalem and other villages of Amaravati led by Tadikonda YSRC MLA Vundavalli Sridevi met CM Jagan and thanked him.

Sridevi and other leaders of Amaravati tried to resolve the Amaravati issue in an amicable manner but in vain. The Amaravati supporters stuck to the demand that Amaravati should remain as the solo capital.
 
Minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana said there is no chance for further talks under the present circumstances as the protesters adopted a defiant attitude. He stated that the government will work towards resolving the technical issues and explain to the courts about the need for an administrative decision on the Three Capitals formula for development of all regions of AP in an equitable manner.

 

The minister said the government will take further action with the permissions of the courts.     

Meanwhile, angry Amaravati supporters conducted a mock funeral procession and burned effigies of minister Botsa for his statement. Congress leader, Chiluka Vijay, Amaravati women JAC leaders Ankam Suvarna and others lodged a complaint against the minister in the Thullur police station seeking action against him for creating confusion as regards the shifting of the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam when the matter is in the court.  

 

 

...
