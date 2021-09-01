Nation Politics 31 Aug 2021 Select Sardar rule o ...
Nation, Politics

Select Sardar rule or Nizam Sarkar, Bandi asks people during Yatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 1, 2021, 3:04 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 8:45 am IST
Bandi Sanjay was confident the BJP would wrest power from the TRS in 2023
Bandi Sanjay during the fourth day of the Praja Sangrama Yatra. (DC)
Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Tueday asked the people whether they wanted Sardar Patel rule or Nizam Sarkar rule, and claimed the BJP was the only party that can free Telangana from corrupt hands.

He said that just like a lamp burns brighter when its oil is exhausted, the TRS was introducing more schemes when it was on its way to losing power. He was confident the BJP would wrest power from the TRS in 2023.  

 

The fourth day of the Praja Sangrama Yatra saw larger crowds hailing the BJP chief. The padayatra on Tuesday started from Chilkur Chowrasta (Himayatnagar) and reached Moinabad and Kanakamamidi. Thousands of people gathered at every stop and welcomed the motorcade.  Women came in larger numbers with bonalu.

Sanjay prayed at the Chilkur Balaji temple. He said that he had wished that the people of Ranga Reddy district, who are providing water, milk, vegetables and fruits to the metropolis, will remain happy and prosperous.

He recalled AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi's remarks against Prime Minister Modi and said, “Owaisi challenged Narendra Modi to come to the Old City and hold a meeting. The BJP has shown to Owaisi the party’s strength by holding a meeting at the Bhagyalakshmi temple. If challenged again, the BJP will come to Darussalam and hold a meeting.”

 

Sanjay said 1.400 people had died for achieving Telangana  statehood, including Yadireddy, Sarita and Mahesh Goud from Ranga Reddy distrct. He accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of reducing the number of martyrs to 600.

The BJP leader referred to GO 111, which places restrictions on development around Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, and said the CM had failed to fulfill the promise of abolishing it. He said the CM, his son and son-in-law were buying thousands of acres of land from farmers at very low prices and selling it for thousands of crores.

 

Sanjay said the Centre had provided `1,040 crore to Ranga Reddy district for infrastructure, employment guarantee and toilet construction, but the Chief Minister failed to utilise the money.

He said the state government that has no money to pay the salaries for employees is trying to deceive the people with false promises like Dalit Bandhu. He appealed to the people to give a chance to the BJP to make the state develop faster with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

Several leaders from Bhongir Assembly constituency joined the BJP at Moinabad junction during the padayatra.

 

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the yatra at Vikarabad on September 4 and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya, South Bengaluru MP, on September 7 in Sangareddy.

Tags: bandi sanjay, sardar patel rule, nizam sarkar rule, praja sangrama yatra, chilkur chowrasta, bonalu, chilkur balaji temple, aimim, asadudin owaisi, narendra modi, bhagyalakshmi temple, darussalam, yadireddy, mahesh goud, go 111, ranga reddy district, dalit bandhu, padayatra, devendra fadnavis, bjym, tejasvi surya
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


