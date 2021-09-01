Nation Politics 31 Aug 2021 CM Jagan returns to ...
CM Jagan returns to Tadepalli from Shimla, going to Kadapa for YSR death anniversary

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 1, 2021, 1:35 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 1:35 am IST
The CM will leave Gannavaram Airport by helicopter for Kadapa at 3.30pm and arrive at Idupulapaya at 4.50 pm
On Thursday, the CM will pay respects to the former CM at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya at 9.30 am. (Twitter)
 On Thursday, the CM will pay respects to the former CM at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya at 9.30 am.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy returned home on Tuesday evening after holidaying with his family in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. He will leave for Kadapa on Wednesday and return to Tadepalli Thursday evening.

Jagan will be visiting YSR Kadapa district to participate in events linked to the death anniversary of former chief minister and his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy on September 2. The CM will leave Gannavaram Airport by helicopter for Kadapa at 3.30pm and arrive at Idupulapaya at 4.50 pm. There, he will hold a meeting with the YSRC leaders and spend the night at the guest house in the YSR Estate.

 

On Thursday, the CM will pay respects to the former CM at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya at 9.30 am. He will be joined by his family members and local leaders. He would meet the local party leaders. He will leave Kadapa Airport at 11.30 am and reach Tadepalli at 12.45 pm.

...
