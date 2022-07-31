  
New rules simplify diversion of forest lands

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 31, 2022, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2022, 2:12 am IST
Inspector general of forests, Hyderabad, G. Trinadh Kumar explained how changes in the Forest Act would impact the process of issuing forest permits for developmental and welfare schemes. (PTI Photo)
 Inspector general of forests, Hyderabad, G. Trinadh Kumar explained how changes in the Forest Act would impact the process of issuing forest permits for developmental and welfare schemes.

Hyderabad: In a meeting with forest officers of all districts on Saturday, the inspector general of forests, Hyderabad, G. Trinadh Kumar explained how changes in the Forest Act would impact the process of issuing forest permits for developmental and welfare schemes.

Kumar said that the new guidelines of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 came into effect on June 28. He said that while the changes make the process of diversion of forest land simpler, strict rules have also been implemented to keep a constant tab. He said that a project screening committee will be formed at the district level with the collector, chief conservator, DFO and nodal officer as its members, to monitor the approval process for the projects.

“While protecting forests as much as possible, it is suggested that applications and permits for priority schemes of the government should be dealt with expeditiously. It should be ensured that the proposals from the user agency (concerned department) seeking diversion of forest lands are correct,” Kumar said.

Principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), Telangana R.M. Dobriyal said that the role of district forest officers will become more important in forest clearances.

PCCF (FCA) M.C. Pargaien, additional PCCF, A.K. Sinha, chief conservators of all forest circles and forest officers of all districts participated in the meeting.

