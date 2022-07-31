  
Nation Politics 31 Jul 2022 Modi launches revamp ...
Nation, Politics

Modi launches revamped distribution sector scheme in RR village

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jul 31, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) and national solar rooftop portal at Kandukur village in Rangareddy district on Saturday. (PTI)
HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that generation of solar energy has helped reduce imports of 1.65 lakh tonnes of coal. The Centre is keen to set up cost-effective solar energy panels on the surface of waters in Ramagundam, he said.

As part of the grand finale of 75th Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav, Ujjwala Bharat-Ujjwala Bhavishya was organised to commemorate the power sector’s progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that generation of power has increased to four lakh MW from 2.48 lakh MW in 2014. Around 1.63 lakh MW power is being generated through renewable energy sources, he said. It is unfortunate that an urban area in Khammam district was taken up for coal excavation, he said.  

The minister said that discoms are incurring huge losses and they can get relief if people utilise solar energy. There is no proposal to install meters for agricultural motors, he said while adding that 4000 MW power project works of NTPC will be completed soon.

 

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, azadi ka amruth mahotsav, g kishan reddy, revamped distribution sector scheme (rdss), national solar rooftop portal, ujjwala bharat-ujjwala bhavishya
Location: India, Telangana


