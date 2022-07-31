  
Nation Politics 31 Jul 2022 IIIT Basar unrest ex ...
Nation, Politics

IIIT Basar unrest exposes inept KCR govt.: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jul 31, 2022, 11:40 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2022, 7:35 am IST
Sanjay alleged that police vehicles had injured several BJP activists at Manmadha in Nirmal district. Sanjay condemned the highhanded behaviour of police personnel, who, at the behest of TRS leaders, had tried to kill BJP activists in Nirmal district. — DC Image
 Sanjay alleged that police vehicles had injured several BJP activists at Manmadha in Nirmal district. Sanjay condemned the highhanded behaviour of police personnel, who, at the behest of TRS leaders, had tried to kill BJP activists in Nirmal district. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had failed to sort out the problems of students of IIIT-Basar. This exposes the government’s inept administration, he said, adding that the premier institute’s students had staged peaceful protests.

Speaking to reporters here, Sanjay condemned the arrest of Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao when he visited IIIT Basar and demanded his immediate release. He alleged that police vehicles had injured several BJP activists at Manmadha in Nirmal district.

Sanjay condemned the highhanded behaviour of police personnel, who, at the behest of TRS leaders, had tried to kill BJP activists in Nirmal district.

...
Tags: iiit-basar, kcr inept administration
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 01 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

IIIT-Basar food poisoning victims yet to make a full recovery
IIIT-Basar students hold off on agitation amid impasse with authorities
IIIT-Basar students allege political interference in college affairs

Latest From Nation

In UP, a madrasa student from Karnataka, Farukh, was held by the NIA for suspected terror links from Deoband. — DC File Image

NIA teams raid towns in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, detain six

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

The plan with the new service provider was better and came at half the price, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand said on Sunday. (Twitter)

Hyderabad police drop BSNL, shift to Airtel

Students and parents alleged that the institute collecting Rs 700 from each student at the time of admissions as ‘insurance cover’ was a scam. — Representational Image/DC

Parents of IIIT Basar students detained in city



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Got full cooperation, says Kovind in his final address

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of demitting office, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI)

Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet

Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at his residence in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Naqvi submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of his Rajya Sabha term. (PTI Photo)

4 Congress MPs suspended in Lok Sabha

As the protesting Opposition members stalled proceedings after it reassembled following an adjournment of around 20 minutes, the Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore (from Tamil Nadu, also the Telangana Congress incharge), T.N. Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas from Kerala. — ANI

Modi launches revamped distribution sector scheme in RR village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) and national solar rooftop portal at Kandukur village in Rangareddy district on Saturday. (PTI)

KTR slams Scindia, dares him to show growth in MP

Minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @trspartyonline)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->