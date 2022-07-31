IIIT Basar unrest exposes inept KCR govt.: Bandi

Sanjay alleged that police vehicles had injured several BJP activists at Manmadha in Nirmal district. Sanjay condemned the highhanded behaviour of police personnel, who, at the behest of TRS leaders, had tried to kill BJP activists in Nirmal district. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had failed to sort out the problems of students of IIIT-Basar. This exposes the government’s inept administration, he said, adding that the premier institute’s students had staged peaceful protests.

Speaking to reporters here, Sanjay condemned the arrest of Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao when he visited IIIT Basar and demanded his immediate release. He alleged that police vehicles had injured several BJP activists at Manmadha in Nirmal district.

Sanjay condemned the highhanded behaviour of police personnel, who, at the behest of TRS leaders, had tried to kill BJP activists in Nirmal district.