Cold war between YSRC and TD over MPs’ resignation

VIJAYAWADA: A cold war is on between ruling YSR Congress and opposition parties, including Telugu Desam, over resignation of MPs from state demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for AP and sanction of funds for completing the Polavaram project.

Ruling party has instead challenged TD MPs and MLAs to resign from their posts, claiming that YSRC MPs had resigned on the same issue earlier. This has given the ruling party the upper hand for now.

But Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to counter this, challenging Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to give him (Naidu) the CM’s post and he will show how Polavaram could be completed by resolving all issues related to it. This statement has angered YSRC rank and file.

When Naidu had formed his government after AP got bifurcated, Telugu Desam had been an ally of the BJP and agreed for a special package in lieu of SCS. But Jagan, as leader of opposition at the time, organised deekshas and protests and made his MPs submit their resignations demanding SCS.

Subsequently, the TD chief sensed danger for his party in 2019 elections in case it remained an ally of BJP. Naidu thus came out of NDA. However, Jagan ran a political movement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. YSRC went on to emerge victorious.

Political analysts say Naidu is now trying to lay a reverse trap for Jagan by pointing out that during presidential elections, Jagan had announced YSRC’s support to Droupadi Murmu. Though TD too supported her candidature, it made it conditional on BJP granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. But no SCS status is forthcoming and Jagan too does not appear in favour of continuing good relations with the Modi government.

Analysts say this has compelled Naidu to again provoke Jagan by way of suggesting that YSRC MPs resign from parliament to pressurise BJP into granting Special Category Status to AP. But Jagan is unlikely to fall into this trap of Naidu.

However, the AP CM has to continue good relations with the BJP government at the centre for continuing to get funds for Navaratnalu, which are essential for Jagan to return to power in 2024 elections.