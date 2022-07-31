  
Nation Politics 31 Jul 2022 Cold war between YSR ...
Nation, Politics

Cold war between YSRC and TD over MPs’ resignation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 31, 2022, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2022, 1:03 am IST
A file photo of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: DC/Twitter)
 A file photo of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: DC/Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: A cold war is on between ruling YSR Congress and opposition parties, including Telugu Desam, over resignation of MPs from state demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for AP and sanction of funds for completing the Polavaram project.

Ruling party has instead challenged TD MPs and MLAs to resign from their posts, claiming that YSRC MPs had resigned on the same issue earlier. This has given the ruling party the upper hand for now.

But Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to counter this, challenging Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to give him (Naidu) the CM’s post and he will show how Polavaram could be completed by resolving all issues related to it. This statement has angered YSRC rank and file.

When Naidu had formed his government after AP got bifurcated, Telugu Desam had been an ally of the BJP and agreed for a special package in lieu of SCS. But Jagan, as leader of opposition at the time, organised deekshas and protests and made his MPs submit their resignations demanding SCS.

Subsequently, the TD chief sensed danger for his party in 2019 elections in case it remained an ally of BJP. Naidu thus came out of NDA. However, Jagan ran a political movement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. YSRC went on to emerge victorious.

Political analysts say Naidu is now trying to lay a reverse trap for Jagan by pointing out that during presidential elections, Jagan had announced YSRC’s support to Droupadi Murmu. Though TD too supported her candidature, it made it conditional on BJP granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. But no SCS status is forthcoming and Jagan too does not appear in favour of continuing good relations with the Modi government.

Analysts say this has compelled Naidu to again provoke Jagan by way of suggesting that YSRC MPs resign from parliament to pressurise BJP into granting Special Category Status to AP. But Jagan is unlikely to fall into this trap of Naidu.

However, the AP CM has to continue good relations with the BJP government at the centre for continuing to get funds for Navaratnalu, which are essential for Jagan to return to power in 2024 elections.

 

...
Tags: ysrc party, telugu desam party(tdp), polavaram irrigation project, andhra pradesh bjp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 31 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Apart from the language barrier between healthcare professionals and patients, the Adivasi patients complain of improper treatment. (Representational Image/DC)

Mother tongue plays crucial role in treating Adivasi patients and saving their lives

Chikoti Praveen Kumar (Image credit: Youtube)

ED intensifies probe into Chikoti’s hawala deals

MA&UD department on Saturday sanctioned Rs 2,410 crore for 104 roads and corridors within GHMC limits and 10 adjoining urban local bodies (ULBs). (Representational Photo:PTI)

MA&UD to spend Rs 2, 410 crore on missing link roads

The bench, comprising Bhaskara Panthula Mohan and Dr Binod Kumar Mishra, took the issue as a suo motu petition, when it was surprised to see an advocate still wearing his gown appearing as a liquidator of a corporate debtor, Super Agri Seeds Ltd. — Representational image/DC

Advocate turns up as liquidator, company law tribunal seeks clarify



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi launches revamped distribution sector scheme in RR village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) and national solar rooftop portal at Kandukur village in Rangareddy district on Saturday. (PTI)

KTR slams Scindia, dares him to show growth in MP

Minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @trspartyonline)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

Mamata sacks Partha Chatterjee from Cabinet and TMC

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sacked her heavyweight colleague Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the School Service Commission jobs scam. (PTI Photo)

Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party leader

Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->