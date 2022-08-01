  
Nation Politics 31 Jul 2022 CM KCR returns from ...
Nation, Politics

CM KCR returns from Delhi; to tour districts from this week

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 1, 2022, 6:57 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2022, 6:58 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao returned to Hyderabad on Sunday after a week-long stay in Delhi. Rao's main focus in Delhi was to pursue pending loan issues with the Centre. Official sources said the Chief Minister was planning to tour the districts from the first week of August to launch development programmes, inaugurate integrated collectorate complexes and TRS offices. To start with, he will inaugurate the Integrated Police Control and Command Centre at Banjara Hills on August 4.

The Chief Minister plans to launch 'revenue camps' in all districts to resolve land issues in Dharani portal for which the state government has received lakhs of applications.

In Delhi, more than engaging in politics, Rao confined himself to pursuing pending loan issues and deployed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and finance secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao with meeting Union secretaries on a day-to-day basis to pursue the matter.

Officials were successful in getting the nod of the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) to disburse balance 20 per cent loans to Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation projects that were stalled four months ago.

Officials were also successful in convincing the Union food ministry to extend the deadline of paddy procurement for recent rabi by 45 days in lieu of the Centre stopping rice procurement from mills from the first week of June.

Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, telangana news, telangana politics, dharani portal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


-->