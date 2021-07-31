Jagan gave fair representation to suppressed communities in deputy posts

Kurasala Kannababu said chief minister Jagan has started the agriculture advisory boards, where all the issues related to agriculture sector will be discussed by way of creating a supportive environment to the farmer fraternity. — PTI

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSR Congress leaders said on Friday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ensured fair representation by way of election of 56 per cent deputy mayors/vice chairmen from SC/ST/BC and minorities in civic bodies, thereby giving opportunities to the downtrodden “like never before.”

Minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Ambati Rambabu and other YSRC leaders said that 56 per cent of representatives hailing from the SC/ST/BC and minority communities got elected to the posts of vice chairman and deputy mayor in 85 municipality/nagar panchayats.

They said that in a first, 56 per cent of the 85 vice chairman and deputy mayor posts of municipality/nagar panchayats are going to the SC/ST/BC and minority communities. CM Jagan’s commitment to the welfare and uplift of the downtrodden is reflected also in the fact that representatives of the SC/ST/BC and minority communities have been elected in 48 out of 85 municipalities/Nagar Panchayats.

The leaders said, out of the 85 municipality /Nagar Panchayats where the elections were held, 24 representatives have been elected from BC & minority communities, while 22 have been elected from SC, 2 representatives from ST and 37 from the OC communities.

Affirming that the state government prioritises the agriculture sector and farmers, the minister for agriculture Kurasala Kannababu on Friday took part in an awareness workshop for the agricultural advisory boards’ chairmen.

On this occasion, the minister said chief minister Jagan has started the agriculture advisory boards, where all the issues related to agriculture sector will be discussed by way of creating a supportive environment to the farmer fraternity. More than one lakh experienced farmers will be giving their valuable advice to the government through these agriculture advisory boards.

These were set up “with the good intention of bringing agricultural services closer to the farmers and helping them better.”

He said the CM had directed the agriculture advisory boards to appoint farmers as their chairmen.

The minister said the councils would guide farmers in all aspects of agriculture, horticulture, co-operation, silk cultivation, fish and prawn farming, co-operation, and many more, especially focusing on the ways wherein they can get more profits for their produce.

In this regard, he emphasized that every crop must be registered and updated in the e-crop platform for availing government schemes and benefits.

Special secretary Poonam Malakondayya, state agriculture mission chairman Nagireddy, commissioners Arun Kumar, Pradyumna, Sridhar, Ahmed Babu, Kannababu, Shekhar Babu, Agros MD Krishna Murthy, seeds certification director Trivikrama Rao, animal husbandry department additional director Amarendra and chairmen of 13 district agricultural advisory boards were present.